Alamy Stock Photo
Newshound Quiz 34

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
1 hour ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

We’re almost at the end of the year! 34 Friday Newshound Quizzes to date and we bet you haven’t gotten a single answer wrong yet. Keep the streak going with today’s edition. Enjoy!

A Noteworthy investigation found this week that hospital admissions had increased by 50% over the last 10 years for what kind of injury?
Alamy
Tick bites
Dog bites

Cat scratches
Horse kicks
Which Irish city is set to be named European City of Christmas 2024 by the Christmas Cities Network?
Waterford
Galway

Cork
Limerick
Irish businessman JP McManus announced this week that he would give how much money to every GAA county board in the country?
Alamy
€250,000
€500,000

€1,000,000
€2,000,000
A bust of whom was unveiled at Leinster House this week?
Alamy
John Hume
David Trimble

Mo Mowlam
Bill Clinton
Which car company was forced to recall over 2,000,000 vehicles in the US this week?
Alamy
Mercedes
BMW

Toyota
Tesla
Andre Braugher passed away this week at the age of 61. Which of these sitcoms did he star in?
Alamy
Parks and Recreation
The Office (US)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Community
Donald Tusk was elected as prime minister of which EU state this week?
Alamy
Poland
Slovenia

Slovakia
Hungary
Which high street fashion retailer pulled an ad campaign this week over similarities to images emerging from Gaza?
H&M
Pull & Bear

Bershka
Zara
Diageo received permission this week to build a new €200 million brewery in what county?
Alamy
Kilkenny
Kildare

Westmeath
Louth
Which of these Irish actors was NOT nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes?
Alamy
Paul Mescal
Barry Keoghan

Andrew Scott
Cillian Murphy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

