The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

A Noteworthy investigation found this week that hospital admissions had increased by 50% over the last 10 years for what kind of injury? Alamy Tick bites Dog bites

Cat scratches Horse kicks Which Irish city is set to be named European City of Christmas 2024 by the Christmas Cities Network? Waterford Galway

Cork Limerick Irish businessman JP McManus announced this week that he would give how much money to every GAA county board in the country? Alamy €250,000 €500,000

€1,000,000 €2,000,000 A bust of whom was unveiled at Leinster House this week? Alamy John Hume David Trimble

Mo Mowlam Bill Clinton Which car company was forced to recall over 2,000,000 vehicles in the US this week? Alamy Mercedes BMW

Toyota Tesla Andre Braugher passed away this week at the age of 61. Which of these sitcoms did he star in? Alamy Parks and Recreation The Office (US)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Community Donald Tusk was elected as prime minister of which EU state this week? Alamy Poland Slovenia

Slovakia Hungary Which high street fashion retailer pulled an ad campaign this week over similarities to images emerging from Gaza? H&M Pull & Bear

Bershka Zara Diageo received permission this week to build a new €200 million brewery in what county? Alamy Kilkenny Kildare

Westmeath Louth Which of these Irish actors was NOT nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes? Alamy Paul Mescal Barry Keoghan

