The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

WELCOME TO 2024!
Let us start as we mean to go on… by taking part in the first Journal Friday Newshound Quiz of the year! Plenty has happened in the first week of 2024, but how closely have you been paying attention?
A capuchin monkey escaped from a monkey sanctuary in Wicklow this week. What is his name?
Charlie
Cheeky
Poochie
Bobby
Luke Littler became a sensation over the Christmas period, but who defeated him in the PDC World Darts Championship final?
Michael Van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross
Luke Humphries
A 315-million year-old fossil was found near which Irish landmark this week?
Giant's Causeway
Cliffs of Moher
The Rock of Cashel
Obama Plaza
Ryan Tubridy began his new show on UK's Virgin Radio this week. Who was his first interview guest?
Colin Farrell
Russell Crowe
Mario Rosenstock
Hugh Jackman
What was the name of the first baby to be born in Ireland this year?
Arlo
Arlene
Orlene
Orla
The queen of which country announced her abdication on New Year's Eve?
Netherlands
Sweden
Denmark
Spain
New images released this week provided an up-to-date look at two planets in our solar system. Which planet is this?
Neptune
Uranus
Saturn
Venus
Which of these Irish bands played on Jools' Annual Hootenanny on New Year's Eve 2023?
Lankum
The Mary Wallopers
The Scratch
Soda Blonde
Who said this week: "I have been advised by the Garda Commissioner that the threat is higher, and the risk to my personal safety is real"?
Leo Varadkar
Michael D Higgins
Mary Lou McDonald
Conor McGregor
According to data published this week, how many Irish drivers had penalty points on their licence in 2023?
51,325
107,915
551,245
1,021,875
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
