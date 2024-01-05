The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Advertisement
WELCOME TO 2024!

Let us start as we mean to go on… by taking part in the first Journal Friday Newshound Quiz of the year! Plenty has happened in the first week of 2024, but how closely have you been paying attention?

A capuchin monkey escaped from a monkey sanctuary in Wicklow this week. What is his name?
Alamy
Charlie
Cheeky

Poochie
Bobby
Luke Littler became a sensation over the Christmas period, but who defeated him in the PDC World Darts Championship final?
Alamy
Michael Van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross
Luke Humphries
A 315-million year-old fossil was found near which Irish landmark this week?
Alamy
Giant's Causeway
Cliffs of Moher

The Rock of Cashel
Obama Plaza
Ryan Tubridy began his new show on UK's Virgin Radio this week. Who was his first interview guest?
Alamy
Colin Farrell
Russell Crowe

Mario Rosenstock
Hugh Jackman
What was the name of the first baby to be born in Ireland this year?
Alamy
Arlo
Arlene

Orlene
Orla
The queen of which country announced her abdication on New Year's Eve?
Alamy
Netherlands
Sweden

Denmark
Spain
New images released this week provided an up-to-date look at two planets in our solar system. Which planet is this?
University of Oxford
Neptune
Uranus

Saturn
Venus
Which of these Irish bands played on Jools' Annual Hootenanny on New Year's Eve 2023?
Alamy
Lankum
The Mary Wallopers

The Scratch
Soda Blonde
Who said this week: "I have been advised by the Garda Commissioner that the threat is higher, and the risk to my personal safety is real"?
Alamy
Leo Varadkar
Michael D Higgins

Mary Lou McDonald
Conor McGregor
According to data published this week, how many Irish drivers had penalty points on their licence in 2023?
Alamy
51,325
107,915

551,245
1,021,875
