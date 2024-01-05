The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

WELCOME TO 2024!

Let us start as we mean to go on… by taking part in the first Journal Friday Newshound Quiz of the year! Plenty has happened in the first week of 2024, but how closely have you been paying attention?

A capuchin monkey escaped from a monkey sanctuary in Wicklow this week. What is his name? Alamy Charlie Cheeky

Poochie Bobby Luke Littler became a sensation over the Christmas period, but who defeated him in the PDC World Darts Championship final? Alamy Michael Van Gerwen Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross Luke Humphries A 315-million year-old fossil was found near which Irish landmark this week? Alamy Giant's Causeway Cliffs of Moher

The Rock of Cashel Obama Plaza Ryan Tubridy began his new show on UK's Virgin Radio this week. Who was his first interview guest? Alamy Colin Farrell Russell Crowe

Mario Rosenstock Hugh Jackman What was the name of the first baby to be born in Ireland this year? Alamy Arlo Arlene

Orlene Orla The queen of which country announced her abdication on New Year's Eve? Alamy Netherlands Sweden

Denmark Spain New images released this week provided an up-to-date look at two planets in our solar system. Which planet is this? University of Oxford Neptune Uranus

Saturn Venus Which of these Irish bands played on Jools' Annual Hootenanny on New Year's Eve 2023? Alamy Lankum The Mary Wallopers

The Scratch Soda Blonde Who said this week: "I have been advised by the Garda Commissioner that the threat is higher, and the risk to my personal safety is real"? Alamy Leo Varadkar Michael D Higgins

Mary Lou McDonald Conor McGregor According to data published this week, how many Irish drivers had penalty points on their licence in 2023? Alamy 51,325 107,915

551,245 1,021,875 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share

Advertisement