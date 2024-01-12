The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Last week I forgot to include the above intro and I’ve been thinking about it without reprieve for the last seven days. I will never make the same mistake again. As an apology, please accept this humble Newshound Quiz.

Which country announced that it was in “a state of war” against drug cartels after hostages were taken on-air at a TV studio this week? Alamy Colombia Bolivia

Ecuador Venezuela Which country announced this week that it would legalise same-sex marriage? Alamy Greece Japan

Turkey Vietnam Which of these Irish actors was not nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture at last week's Golden Globes? Alamy Cillian Murphy Andrew Scott

Barry Keoghan Paul Mescal Which Irish county made it onto The New York Times' '52 Places To Go' list for 2024? Alamy Donegal Galway

Waterford Leitrim Which US airline was affected this week by a mid-flight panel blowout on a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane? Alamy Air Wisconsin Alaska Airlines

Mesa Airlines Frontier Airlines 2023 was declared the hottest year on record by the EU. What was the global average temperature? Alamy 7.98°C 14.98°C

21.98°C 28.98°C What is the name of France's new Prime Minister? Edouard Philippe Jean Castex

Gabriel Attal Élisabeth Borne Which province's rugby ground was renamed Virgin Media Park this week? Leinster Ulster

Connacht Munster Dublin City councillors this week voted to close a laneway in Dublin city centre. What is its name? Rolling News Harbour Court Port Close

Dock Road Pier Place According to data published by the Television Audience Measurement Ireland (TAM Ireland) and research company Nielsen, what was the most-watched programme on Irish television last year? Alamy Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late Show The Late Late Toy Show

The All-Ireland Senior Men's Hurling Final Ireland’s defeat to New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share

Advertisement