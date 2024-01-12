The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Last week I forgot to include the above intro and I’ve been thinking about it without reprieve for the last seven days. I will never make the same mistake again. As an apology, please accept this humble Newshound Quiz.
Which country announced that it was in “a state of war” against drug cartels after hostages were taken on-air at a TV studio this week?
Alamy
Colombia
Bolivia
Ecuador
Venezuela
Which country announced this week that it would legalise same-sex marriage?
Alamy
Greece
Japan
Turkey
Vietnam
Which of these Irish actors was not nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture at last week's Golden Globes?
Alamy
Cillian Murphy
Andrew Scott
Barry Keoghan
Paul Mescal
Which Irish county made it onto The New York Times' '52 Places To Go' list for 2024?
Alamy
Donegal
Galway
Waterford
Leitrim
Which US airline was affected this week by a mid-flight panel blowout on a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane?
Alamy
Air Wisconsin
Alaska Airlines
Mesa Airlines
Frontier Airlines
2023 was declared the hottest year on record by the EU. What was the global average temperature?
Alamy
7.98°C
14.98°C
21.98°C
28.98°C
What is the name of France's new Prime Minister?
Edouard Philippe
Jean Castex
Gabriel Attal
Élisabeth Borne
Which province's rugby ground was renamed Virgin Media Park this week?
Leinster
Ulster
Connacht
Munster
Dublin City councillors this week voted to close a laneway in Dublin city centre. What is its name?
Rolling News
Harbour Court
Port Close
Dock Road
Pier Place
According to data published by the Television Audience Measurement Ireland (TAM Ireland) and research company Nielsen, what was the most-watched programme on Irish television last year?
Alamy
Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late Show
The Late Late Toy Show
The All-Ireland Senior Men's Hurling Final
Ireland’s defeat to New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup
