The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

IT IS VERY, very cold out there.
We hope everyone is recovering after some of us faced temperatures of -6 degrees Celsius last night. There’s nothing to bring a bit of warmth back to your blood like a good old quiz*, though, and that’s exactly what we have in store for you today.
*Not medical advice.
Which rapper this week withdrew allegations of racism against drinks giant Diageo?
Dr Dre
Snoop Dogg
Jay Z
Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Which of these actresses was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys this week?
Sharon Horgan
Aisling Bea
Jessie Buckley
Ruth Negga
Controversy erupted this week over a plan to rename Páirc Uí Chaoimh as what?
Lidl Park
Tesco Park
Centra Park
Supervalu Park
Who said this week: "I’m too old to be a British politician and too young to be an American politician"?
Tony Blair
Bertie Ahern
Gordon Brown
Brian Cowen
Which US Republican politician won the Iowa caucus this week?
Nikki Haley
Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump
Vivek Ramaswamy
The Dáil was briefly suspended upon its return this week when People Before Profit TDs called on the government to allow a Dáil debate on what matter?
Palestine
Immigration
Housing
CAMHS
Which county council this week passed a non-binding motion to end co-operation with the Department of Integration?
Tipperary
Mayo
Longford
Offaly
What is notable about this plane that arrived in Ireland this week?
It was carrying Chinese president Xi Jinping
It's a Boeing 757
It's the largest passenger plane to ever land at Dublin Airport
All of the above
Who was named captain of the Ireland men's rugby team ahead of the 2024 Six Nations?
Peter O'Mahony
Josh van der Flier
Bundee Aki
Garry Ringrose
What percentage of Ireland's electricity last year came from wind farms?
15%
25%
35%
55%
