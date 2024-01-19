The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

IT IS VERY, very cold out there.

We hope everyone is recovering after some of us faced temperatures of -6 degrees Celsius last night. There’s nothing to bring a bit of warmth back to your blood like a good old quiz*, though, and that’s exactly what we have in store for you today.

*Not medical advice.

Which rapper this week withdrew allegations of racism against drinks giant Diageo? Alamy Dr Dre Snoop Dogg

Jay Z Sean 'Diddy' Combs Which of these actresses was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys this week? Alamy Sharon Horgan Aisling Bea

Jessie Buckley Ruth Negga Controversy erupted this week over a plan to rename Páirc Uí Chaoimh as what? Alamy Lidl Park Tesco Park

Centra Park Supervalu Park Who said this week: "I’m too old to be a British politician and too young to be an American politician"? Alamy Tony Blair Bertie Ahern

Gordon Brown Brian Cowen Which US Republican politician won the Iowa caucus this week? Alamy Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump Vivek Ramaswamy The Dáil was briefly suspended upon its return this week when People Before Profit TDs called on the government to allow a Dáil debate on what matter? Alamy Palestine Immigration

Housing CAMHS Which county council this week passed a non-binding motion to end co-operation with the Department of Integration? Alamy Tipperary Mayo

Longford Offaly What is notable about this plane that arrived in Ireland this week? Alamy It was carrying Chinese president Xi Jinping It's a Boeing 757

It's the largest passenger plane to ever land at Dublin Airport All of the above Who was named captain of the Ireland men's rugby team ahead of the 2024 Six Nations? Alamy Peter O'Mahony Josh van der Flier

Bundee Aki Garry Ringrose What percentage of Ireland's electricity last year came from wind farms? Alamy 15% 25%

35% 55% Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Alamy You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Alamy You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses.