Friday 9 June 2023
# Newshound Quiz 10
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

It’s hard to believe that we’re already on the tenth edition of The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz, but you know what they say: time flies when you are collating the news of the week into a quiz. 

Have you been paying attention this week? Let’s find out.

This week the government published the first policy strategy for Ireland's islands in 27 years. What is the strategy called?
Islands Alive
Our Living Islands

Love Islands
Island Rejuvenation Project
This week Chris Licht was removed as CEO of which major news organisation?
MSNBC
Fox News

BBC
CNN
Which rockstar visited the UK House of Parliament this week as a guest of Ian Paisley Jr?
Van Morrison
Roger Waters

Gene Simmons
Johnny Rotten
A pencil belonging to whom sold for £5,400 at auction this week?
Winston Churchill
Adolf Hitler

Eamon De Valera
Vincent Van Gogh
Who this week described themselves as "shaken, troubled, let down and worried”?
Rory McIlroy
Holly Willoughby

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mary Lou McDonald
Liang Wenbo and Li Hang were given lifetime bans from which sport this week?
Snooker
Tennis

Table tennis
Weightlifting
What is the name of the dam that was destroyed in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine this week?
Kharkiv
Kaniv

Kakhovka
Kremenchuk
Doctors at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons found that heart attacks were most likely on which day of the week?
Friday
Saturday

Sunday
Monday
What city is this?
Toronto
New York

Dhaka
Mexico City
Which supermarket announced that it was lowering prices on 700 products this week?
SuperValu
Dunnes Stores

Tesco
M&S
