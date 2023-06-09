SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

It’s hard to believe that we’re already on the tenth edition of The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz, but you know what they say: time flies when you are collating the news of the week into a quiz.

Advertisement

Have you been paying attention this week? Let’s find out.

This week the government published the first policy strategy for Ireland's islands in 27 years. What is the strategy called? Alamy Islands Alive Our Living Islands

Love Islands Island Rejuvenation Project This week Chris Licht was removed as CEO of which major news organisation? Alamy MSNBC Fox News

BBC CNN Which rockstar visited the UK House of Parliament this week as a guest of Ian Paisley Jr? Alamy Van Morrison Roger Waters

Gene Simmons Johnny Rotten A pencil belonging to whom sold for £5,400 at auction this week? Alamy Winston Churchill Adolf Hitler

Eamon De Valera Vincent Van Gogh Who this week described themselves as "shaken, troubled, let down and worried”? Alamy Rory McIlroy Holly Willoughby

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Mary Lou McDonald Liang Wenbo and Li Hang were given lifetime bans from which sport this week? Shutterstock Snooker Tennis

Table tennis Weightlifting What is the name of the dam that was destroyed in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine this week? Alamy Kharkiv Kaniv

Kakhovka Kremenchuk Doctors at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons found that heart attacks were most likely on which day of the week? Alamy Friday Saturday

Sunday Monday What city is this? Earthcam Toronto New York

Dhaka Mexico City Which supermarket announced that it was lowering prices on 700 products this week? Alamy SuperValu Dunnes Stores

Tesco M&S Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share