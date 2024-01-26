The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
What better way to calm your nerves after this stormy week than with a quiz? Have at it, you little rascal.
Which RTÉ veteran announced their retirement from broadcasting this week?
Alamy
Marty Whelan
Bryan Dobson
Marty Morrissey
Dave Fanning
Which of these movies did NOT receive a Best Picture nomination for this year's Oscars?
Alamy
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Zone of Interest
May December
A referendum on Ireland joining the Unified Patent Court will take place in what month?
Alamy
March
April
May
June
Which long-serving Premier League manager announced on Friday that he would be leaving his post at the end of the season?
Alamy
Mikel Arteta
Jürgen Klopp
Pep Guardiola
David Moyes
Which company confirmed this week that it had purchased 25 homes in Dublin for its staff?
MKN Property
Aer Lingus
Ryanair
IKEA
Amazon
A proposal was brought before Cabinet this week to ensure there is “reasonable access” to what around the country?
Alamy
Electric car charges
Pharmacies
ATMs
Post offices
Two storms hit Ireland this week. The first was Storm Isha, what was the second?
Alamy
Storm Josephine
Storm Josie
Storm Jocelyn
Storm Jonathan
A flight from Manchester to Dublin was diverted to which city in the past seven days?
Alamy
Paris
Madrid
Amsterdam
Brussels
Who was announced as the permanent host for the 9am weekday slot on RTÉ Radio One?
Alamy
Brendan Courtney
Ray D'Arcy
Oliver Callan
Doireann Garrihy
Who was discovered this week to have called Boris Johnson a "f****** clown" in a text message?
Alamy
Matt Hancock
Rishi Sunak
Nicola Sturgeon
Gerry Adams
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track kid
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses
Advertisement
have your say