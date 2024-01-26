The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

What better way to calm your nerves after this stormy week than with a quiz? Have at it, you little rascal.

Which RTÉ veteran announced their retirement from broadcasting this week? Alamy Marty Whelan Bryan Dobson

Marty Morrissey Dave Fanning Which of these movies did NOT receive a Best Picture nomination for this year's Oscars? Alamy Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers

Zone of Interest May December A referendum on Ireland joining the Unified Patent Court will take place in what month? Alamy March April

May June Which long-serving Premier League manager announced on Friday that he would be leaving his post at the end of the season? Alamy Mikel Arteta Jürgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola David Moyes Which company confirmed this week that it had purchased 25 homes in Dublin for its staff? MKN Property Aer Lingus Ryanair

IKEA Amazon A proposal was brought before Cabinet this week to ensure there is “reasonable access” to what around the country? Alamy Electric car charges Pharmacies

ATMs Post offices Two storms hit Ireland this week. The first was Storm Isha, what was the second? Alamy Storm Josephine Storm Josie

Storm Jocelyn Storm Jonathan A flight from Manchester to Dublin was diverted to which city in the past seven days? Alamy Paris Madrid

Amsterdam Brussels Who was announced as the permanent host for the 9am weekday slot on RTÉ Radio One? Alamy Brendan Courtney Ray D'Arcy

Oliver Callan Doireann Garrihy Who was discovered this week to have called Boris Johnson a "f****** clown" in a text message? Alamy Matt Hancock Rishi Sunak

