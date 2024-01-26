Advertisement
Newshound Quiz 39

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
51 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

What better way to calm your nerves after this stormy week than with a quiz? Have at it, you little rascal.

Which RTÉ veteran announced their retirement from broadcasting this week?
Marty Whelan
Bryan Dobson

Marty Morrissey
Dave Fanning
Which of these movies did NOT receive a Best Picture nomination for this year's Oscars?
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers

Zone of Interest
May December
A referendum on Ireland joining the Unified Patent Court will take place in what month?
March
April

May
June
Which long-serving Premier League manager announced on Friday that he would be leaving his post at the end of the season?
Mikel Arteta
Jürgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola
David Moyes
Which company confirmed this week that it had purchased 25 homes in Dublin for its staff?
Aer Lingus
Ryanair

IKEA
Amazon
A proposal was brought before Cabinet this week to ensure there is “reasonable access” to what around the country?
Electric car charges
Pharmacies

ATMs
Post offices
Two storms hit Ireland this week. The first was Storm Isha, what was the second?
Storm Josephine
Storm Josie

Storm Jocelyn
Storm Jonathan
A flight from Manchester to Dublin was diverted to which city in the past seven days?
Paris
Madrid

Amsterdam
Brussels
Who was announced as the permanent host for the 9am weekday slot on RTÉ Radio One?
Brendan Courtney
Ray D'Arcy

Oliver Callan
Doireann Garrihy
Who was discovered this week to have called Boris Johnson a "f****** clown" in a text message?
Matt Hancock
Rishi Sunak

Nicola Sturgeon
Gerry Adams
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track kid
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses
