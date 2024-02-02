The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Advertisement
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Can you believe it? We’ve officially reached our 40th Friday Newshound Quiz. Our ruby anniversary! Here’s to many more, honey. For now, enjoy this week’s quiz.

According to the Irish Film Classification Office, what was the highest grossing film in Ireland last year?
Alamy
Oppenheimer
Barbie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Twitter account for which children's character received a barrage of emotionally distressed responses this week after asking "How is everybody doing?"?
Alamy
Elmo
Winnie the Pooh

Paddington
Bosco
Who was selected as Ireland's contestant for the 2024 Eurovision?
Alamy
Ailsha
Erica-Cody

JyellowL
Bambie Thug
Where is Eamon Ryan travelling to as part of this year's St Patrick's Day events?
Alamy
Guatemala
Mexico

Argentina
Brazil
Which two countries were this week added to Ireland's so called "safe country" list for the purposes of asylum applications?
Alamy
Morocco and Zimbabwe
Tunisia and Chad

Algeria and Botswana
Egypt and Angola
Ryan Tubridy was revealed to be RTÉ's highest earner for 2022. Who came in second place?
Alamy
Ray D'Arcy
Claire Byrne

Joe Duffy
Miriam O'Callaghan
Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool this week. What county is he from?
Alamy
Derry
Tyrone

Fermanagh
Armagh
A "potentially hazardous asteroid" the size of what is set to pass by earth on Friday afternoon?
Alamy
The Naas Ball
The Titanic

A football pitch
Michael D Higgins
Who will Ireland play in the opening game of the men's Six Nations?
Alamy
France
Wales

Italy
Scotland
As of this week, members of the Irish Defence Forces are allowed to wear what?
Alamy
Smartwatches
Beards

Boxer shorts as underwear
Facial piercings
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

