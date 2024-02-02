The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Can you believe it? We’ve officially reached our 40th Friday Newshound Quiz. Our ruby anniversary! Here’s to many more, honey. For now, enjoy this week’s quiz.

According to the Irish Film Classification Office, what was the highest grossing film in Ireland last year? Alamy Oppenheimer Barbie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The Twitter account for which children's character received a barrage of emotionally distressed responses this week after asking "How is everybody doing?"? Alamy Elmo Winnie the Pooh

Paddington Bosco Who was selected as Ireland's contestant for the 2024 Eurovision? Alamy Ailsha Erica-Cody

JyellowL Bambie Thug Where is Eamon Ryan travelling to as part of this year's St Patrick's Day events? Alamy Guatemala Mexico

Argentina Brazil Which two countries were this week added to Ireland's so called "safe country" list for the purposes of asylum applications? Alamy Morocco and Zimbabwe Tunisia and Chad

Algeria and Botswana Egypt and Angola Ryan Tubridy was revealed to be RTÉ's highest earner for 2022. Who came in second place? Alamy Ray D'Arcy Claire Byrne

Joe Duffy Miriam O'Callaghan Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool this week. What county is he from? Alamy Derry Tyrone

Fermanagh Armagh A "potentially hazardous asteroid" the size of what is set to pass by earth on Friday afternoon? Alamy The Naas Ball The Titanic

A football pitch Michael D Higgins Who will Ireland play in the opening game of the men's Six Nations? Alamy France Wales

Italy Scotland As of this week, members of the Irish Defence Forces are allowed to wear what? Alamy Smartwatches Beards

