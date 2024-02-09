The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

It’s finally Friday! Time for you to decompress by seeing if you can remember every little thing that happened in the news this week.

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday night. Who won Record of the Year? Alamy Victoria Monet Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo Billie Eilish Which Irish music act this week tweeted "F*ck the Tories" Alamy The Mary Wallopers CMAT

Lankum Kneecap Stormont resumed on Saturday, but who was named Deputy First Minister? Alamy Edwin Poots Emma Little-Pengelly

Diane Dodds Alan Robinson The Corrs announced a tour of Ireland and the UK this week. Who will be joining them on tour? Alamy Jewel Natalie Imbruglia

Dido Enya Which of these teams will Ireland NOT play in their Uefa Men's Nations League group, drawn this week? Alamy England Finland

Greece Romania Finish the quote given by Joe Biden this week: "I'm the most qualified person in this country to _________." Alamy Speak about Ireland Defeat Donald Trump

Be president Eat ice cream Which Fianna Fáil TD announced this week that they would not be seeking reelection? Alamy Willie O'Dea Éamon Ó Cuív

Dara Calleary Seán Haughey Who did UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak make a £1,000 bet with this week over his policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda? Alamy Keir Starmer Nigel Farage

Piers Morgan Liz Truss According to the latest JNLR figures, what is the most listened to radio show in Ireland? Alamy Liveline The Hard Shoulder

Morning Ireland Drivetime An Post announced a new stamp to celebrate 50 years since what? The introduction of the 'Guaranteed Irish' symbol The founding of Ballygowan Water

An Post announced a new stamp to celebrate 50 years since what? The introduction of the 'Guaranteed Irish' symbol The founding of Ballygowan Water

Seán McBride's Nobel Peace Prize The presidency of Erskine Childers

