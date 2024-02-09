The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
It’s finally Friday! Time for you to decompress by seeing if you can remember every little thing that happened in the news this week.
Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday night. Who won Record of the Year?
Victoria Monet
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Billie Eilish
Which Irish music act this week tweeted "F*ck the Tories"
The Mary Wallopers
CMAT
Lankum
Kneecap
Stormont resumed on Saturday, but who was named Deputy First Minister?
Edwin Poots
Emma Little-Pengelly
Diane Dodds
Alan Robinson
The Corrs announced a tour of Ireland and the UK this week. Who will be joining them on tour?
Jewel
Natalie Imbruglia
Dido
Enya
Which of these teams will Ireland NOT play in their Uefa Men's Nations League group, drawn this week?
England
Finland
Greece
Romania
Finish the quote given by Joe Biden this week: "I'm the most qualified person in this country to _________."
Speak about Ireland
Defeat Donald Trump
Be president
Eat ice cream
Which Fianna Fáil TD announced this week that they would not be seeking reelection?
Willie O'Dea
Éamon Ó Cuív
Dara Calleary
Seán Haughey
Who did UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak make a £1,000 bet with this week over his policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda?
Keir Starmer
Nigel Farage
Piers Morgan
Liz Truss
According to the latest JNLR figures, what is the most listened to radio show in Ireland?
Liveline
The Hard Shoulder
Morning Ireland
Drivetime
An Post announced a new stamp to celebrate 50 years since what?
The introduction of the 'Guaranteed Irish' symbol
The founding of Ballygowan Water
Seán McBride's Nobel Peace Prize
The presidency of Erskine Childers
You scored out of !
Newshound
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
