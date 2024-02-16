Advertisement
Newshound Quiz 42

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
50 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

We sure hope you haven’t given up quizzing for Lent, but even if you have, you can make an exception for this… Go on, you know you want to.

A portrait of which Irish author was unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland this week?
Alamy
Marian Keyes
Maeve Binchy

Edna O'Brien
Anne Enright
Which rock band were announced to play Croke Park in August next year?
Alamy
U2
Guns N' Roses

AC/DC
Aerosmith
Which Irish media personality got in hot water this week for inaccurate remarks made about the Irish language?
Alamy
George Hook
Ivan Yates

Síle Seoige
Dave Fanning
Which country joined Ireland in calling for an urgent review of trade between the EU and Israel this week?
Alamy
Spain
Portugal

Italy
France
Gardaí estimate that how much money has been stolen from Irish romance fraud victims in the last five years?
Shutterstock
€70,000
€700,000

€7,000,000
€17,000,000
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Superbowl on Sunday night. Who did they beat?
Alamy
San Francisco 49ers
Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
This painting by Belfast painter John Lavery, sold at auction this week for €30,000, depicts the trial of whom?
Dreweatts
Wolfe Tone
Robert Emmett

Roger Casement
Gerard Conlon
It was announced this week that which of these shows is making a return?
Alamy
Gavin & Stacey
Sherlock

The Inbetweeners
Downton Abbey
Which country legalised gay marriage on Thursday evening?
Alamy
Cyprus
North Macedonia

Malta
Greece
London's Overground renamed its six lines this week. Which of these is the name of a real line?
Alamy
The Thatcher Line
The Cromwell Line

The Lioness Line
The Captain Tom Line
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound!
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
