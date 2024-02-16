The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

We sure hope you haven’t given up quizzing for Lent, but even if you have, you can make an exception for this… Go on, you know you want to.

A portrait of which Irish author was unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland this week? Alamy Marian Keyes Maeve Binchy

Edna O'Brien Anne Enright Which rock band were announced to play Croke Park in August next year? Alamy U2 Guns N' Roses

AC/DC Aerosmith Which Irish media personality got in hot water this week for inaccurate remarks made about the Irish language? Alamy George Hook Ivan Yates

Síle Seoige Dave Fanning Which country joined Ireland in calling for an urgent review of trade between the EU and Israel this week? Alamy Spain Portugal

Italy France Gardaí estimate that how much money has been stolen from Irish romance fraud victims in the last five years? Shutterstock €70,000 €700,000

€7,000,000 €17,000,000 The Kansas City Chiefs won the Superbowl on Sunday night. Who did they beat? Alamy San Francisco 49ers Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions This painting by Belfast painter John Lavery, sold at auction this week for €30,000, depicts the trial of whom? Dreweatts Wolfe Tone Robert Emmett

Roger Casement Gerard Conlon It was announced this week that which of these shows is making a return? Alamy Gavin & Stacey Sherlock

The Inbetweeners Downton Abbey Which country legalised gay marriage on Thursday evening? Alamy Cyprus North Macedonia

Malta Greece London's Overground renamed its six lines this week. Which of these is the name of a real line? Alamy The Thatcher Line The Cromwell Line

The Lioness Line The Captain Tom Line Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share

Advertisement