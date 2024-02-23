Advertisement
Newshound Quiz 43

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

No matter what your sphere of interest, it’s been quite a hectic week of news. Now it’s time to take a deep breath, decompress, and relive it all by subjecting yourself to a quiz about it.

The government announced €50 million in funding for which stadium in Northern Ireland this week?
Rolling News
Windsor Park
Casement Park

Celtic Park
The Showgrounds
Irish actor Barry Keoghan appeared nude in which prestigious magazine this week?
Alamy
Rolling Stone
Playboy

Vanity Fair
GQ
Which of these legendary musicians announced a gig in their parents' hometown of Athy?
Alamy
Morrissey
Pete Doherty

Robert Smith
Johnny Marr
Which of these movies will NOT be added to the English Leaving Cert curriculum in 2026, as per the Department of Education this week?
Alamy
Barbie
Oppenheimer

The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Banshees of Inisherin
Which of these people did US President Joe Biden this week label a 'crazy SOB'?
Alamy
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin

Benjamin Netanyahu
Hunter Biden
Who was announced as the Grand Marshal of Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade this year?
Alamy
Aisling Bea
Declan Hannon

Patrick Kielty
Andrew Scott
According to figures released by the Department of Finance this week, what is Ireland's gross national debt when broken down per person?
Rolling News
€42
€4,200

€42,000
€420,000
RTÉ was sent into further turmoil on Friday morning when which of these people shockingly resigned at 1am?
Alamy
Catherine Martin
Moya Doherty

Miriam O'Callaghan
Siún Ní Raghallaigh
Which US state's supreme court this week ruled that frozen embryos outside the womb are children?
Alamy
Alabama
Texas

Florida
Louisiana
Which media company this week announced plans to lay off hundreds of staff and stop posting to its website?
Alamy
Buzzfeed
Vice

Huffington Post
Slate
