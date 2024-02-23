The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

No matter what your sphere of interest, it’s been quite a hectic week of news. Now it’s time to take a deep breath, decompress, and relive it all by subjecting yourself to a quiz about it.

The government announced €50 million in funding for which stadium in Northern Ireland this week? Rolling News Windsor Park Casement Park

Celtic Park The Showgrounds Irish actor Barry Keoghan appeared nude in which prestigious magazine this week? Alamy Rolling Stone Playboy

Vanity Fair GQ Which of these legendary musicians announced a gig in their parents' hometown of Athy? Alamy Morrissey Pete Doherty

Robert Smith Johnny Marr Which of these movies will NOT be added to the English Leaving Cert curriculum in 2026, as per the Department of Education this week? Alamy Barbie Oppenheimer

The Grand Budapest Hotel The Banshees of Inisherin Which of these people did US President Joe Biden this week label a 'crazy SOB'? Alamy Donald Trump Vladimir Putin

Benjamin Netanyahu Hunter Biden Who was announced as the Grand Marshal of Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade this year? Alamy Aisling Bea Declan Hannon

Patrick Kielty Andrew Scott According to figures released by the Department of Finance this week, what is Ireland's gross national debt when broken down per person? Rolling News €42 €4,200

€42,000 €420,000 RTÉ was sent into further turmoil on Friday morning when which of these people shockingly resigned at 1am? Alamy Catherine Martin Moya Doherty

Miriam O'Callaghan Siún Ní Raghallaigh Which US state's supreme court this week ruled that frozen embryos outside the womb are children? Alamy Alabama Texas

Florida Louisiana Which media company this week announced plans to lay off hundreds of staff and stop posting to its website? Alamy Buzzfeed Vice

Huffington Post Slate Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share

