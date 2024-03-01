The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Which former Ireland international was made interim manager of the men's soccer team for upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland?
Damien Duff
John O'Shea
Stephen McPhail
Chris Hughton
Which Westlife member was forced to leave the group's US tour this week in order to recover from health problems?
Nicky Byrne
Mark Feehily
Shane Filan
Kian Egan
According to the annual return for 2023, published this week, how many TDs are currently landlords?
31
51
71
91
Which of these US political leaders said they would be standing down from their current position in November?
Chuck Schumer
Ron DeSantis
Kamala Harris
Mitch McConnell
Irish author Sally Rooney announced the title of her upcoming fourth novel this week. What is it called?
Intermezzo
Melodrama
Soprano
A Capella
It was reported this week that Liam Neeson would be starring in a reboot of which comedy classic?
Airplane!
Blazing Saddles
The Naked Gun
Caddyshack
As of this week, which of these Fianna Fáil officials is NOT running for European Parliament in the Midlands-North West constituency?
Barry Cowen
Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher
Lisa Chambers
Niall Blaney
Which of these controversial political and media figures became an MP this week after winning a by-election?
Alastair Campbell
George Galloway
Nigel Farage
Dominic Cummings
Finish the Joe Biden quote: "He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his _______."
Vice President's name
Own name
Son's name
Wife's name
Which of these stores announced that it would be closing all of its Irish locations?
The Body Shop
Holland & Barrett
Rituals
Lush
