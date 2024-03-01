The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Which former Ireland international was made interim manager of the men's soccer team for upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland? Alamy Damien Duff John O'Shea

Stephen McPhail Chris Hughton Which Westlife member was forced to leave the group's US tour this week in order to recover from health problems? Alamy Nicky Byrne Mark Feehily

Shane Filan Kian Egan According to the annual return for 2023, published this week, how many TDs are currently landlords? Alamy 31 51

71 91 Which of these US political leaders said they would be standing down from their current position in November? Alamy Chuck Schumer Ron DeSantis

Kamala Harris Mitch McConnell Irish author Sally Rooney announced the title of her upcoming fourth novel this week. What is it called? Alamy Intermezzo Melodrama

Soprano A Capella It was reported this week that Liam Neeson would be starring in a reboot of which comedy classic? Alamy Airplane! Blazing Saddles

The Naked Gun Caddyshack As of this week, which of these Fianna Fáil officials is NOT running for European Parliament in the Midlands-North West constituency? Alamy Barry Cowen Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher

Lisa Chambers Niall Blaney Which of these controversial political and media figures became an MP this week after winning a by-election? Alamy Alastair Campbell George Galloway

Nigel Farage Dominic Cummings Finish the Joe Biden quote: "He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his _______." Alamy Vice President's name Own name

Son's name Wife's name Which of these stores announced that it would be closing all of its Irish locations? Alamy The Body Shop Holland & Barrett

