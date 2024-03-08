The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
After weeks of intense campaigning, today sees Irish voters go to the polls to vote in two referendums. But that’s not the only civic duty you have today. You’ve also got to take this quiz.
The estate of which Irish musician this week demanded that Donald Trump stop using their music at political rallies?
Alamy
Shane McGowan
Sinéad O'Connor
Dolores O'Riordan
Luke Kelly
Friday's referendums will see voters decide on which amendments to the Irish constitution?
Alamy
37th and 38th
38th and 39th
39th and 40th
40th and 41st
The latest report from the ECDC showed that Ireland had the highest rate in Europe for which sexually transmitted disease?
Alamy
HIV
Chlamydia
Syphillis
Gonorrhoea
Which of these music festivals announced last weekend that it would be taking a hiatus this year?
Alamy
Electric Picnic
All Together Now
Body & Soul
Longitude
Which animal is set to feature prominently in a redesign of the Irish passport?
Alamy
Irish wolfhound
Stag
Salmon
Dolphin
Which of these countries officially joined NATO this week?
Alamy
Austria
Sweden
Ukraine
Switzerland
Who became chair of the RTÉ board this week?
Alamy
Emma O'Kelly
Moya Doherty
Terry Prone
Terence O’Rourke
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch became engaged this week for the _____ time.
Alamy
First
Third
Sixth
Ninth
Which member of Blur was selected as a parliamentary candidate for the UK Labour Party this week?
Alamy
Damon Albarn
Graham Coxon
Alex James
Dave Rowntree
Which of these countries enshrined abortion as a constitutional right this week?
Alamy
France
Germany
Spain
Italy
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Advertisement
have your say