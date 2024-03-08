The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

After weeks of intense campaigning, today sees Irish voters go to the polls to vote in two referendums. But that’s not the only civic duty you have today. You’ve also got to take this quiz.

The estate of which Irish musician this week demanded that Donald Trump stop using their music at political rallies? Alamy Shane McGowan Sinéad O'Connor

Dolores O'Riordan Luke Kelly Friday's referendums will see voters decide on which amendments to the Irish constitution? Alamy 37th and 38th 38th and 39th

39th and 40th 40th and 41st The latest report from the ECDC showed that Ireland had the highest rate in Europe for which sexually transmitted disease? Alamy HIV Chlamydia

Syphillis Gonorrhoea Which of these music festivals announced last weekend that it would be taking a hiatus this year? Alamy Electric Picnic All Together Now

Body & Soul Longitude Which animal is set to feature prominently in a redesign of the Irish passport? Alamy Irish wolfhound Stag

Salmon Dolphin Which of these countries officially joined NATO this week? Alamy Austria Sweden

Ukraine Switzerland Who became chair of the RTÉ board this week? Alamy Emma O'Kelly Moya Doherty

Terry Prone Terence O’Rourke Media mogul Rupert Murdoch became engaged this week for the _____ time. Alamy First Third

Sixth Ninth Which member of Blur was selected as a parliamentary candidate for the UK Labour Party this week? Alamy Damon Albarn Graham Coxon

Alex James Dave Rowntree Which of these countries enshrined abortion as a constitutional right this week? Alamy France Germany

Spain Italy Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share

