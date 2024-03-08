Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
0
2.1k
1 hour ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

After weeks of intense campaigning, today sees Irish voters go to the polls to vote in two referendums. But that’s not the only civic duty you have today. You’ve also got to take this quiz.

The estate of which Irish musician this week demanded that Donald Trump stop using their music at political rallies?
Alamy
Shane McGowan
Sinéad O'Connor

Dolores O'Riordan
Luke Kelly
Friday's referendums will see voters decide on which amendments to the Irish constitution?
Alamy
37th and 38th
38th and 39th

39th and 40th
40th and 41st
The latest report from the ECDC showed that Ireland had the highest rate in Europe for which sexually transmitted disease?
Alamy
HIV
Chlamydia

Syphillis
Gonorrhoea
Which of these music festivals announced last weekend that it would be taking a hiatus this year?
Alamy
Electric Picnic
All Together Now

Body & Soul
Longitude
Which animal is set to feature prominently in a redesign of the Irish passport?
Alamy
Irish wolfhound
Stag

Salmon
Dolphin
Which of these countries officially joined NATO this week?
Alamy
Austria
Sweden

Ukraine
Switzerland
Who became chair of the RTÉ board this week?
Alamy
Emma O'Kelly
Moya Doherty

Terry Prone
Terence O’Rourke
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch became engaged this week for the _____ time.
Alamy
First
Third

Sixth
Ninth
Which member of Blur was selected as a parliamentary candidate for the UK Labour Party this week?
Alamy
Damon Albarn
Graham Coxon

Alex James
Dave Rowntree
Which of these countries enshrined abortion as a constitutional right this week?
Alamy
France
Germany

Spain
Italy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags