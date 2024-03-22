The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

This week the news was dominated by Leo Varadkar’s bombshell announcement that he would be stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

On the off-chance that you’re bored of that story, you’re in luck. We’ve only devoted three questions to it. Enjoy!

Róisin Waters, daughter of Sinéad O'Connor, paid tribute to her mother with a gig at which iconic New York venue this week? Alamy Madison Square Garden Central Park

Carnegie Hall The Lincoln Centre Which member of the British royal family visited Northern Ireland this week? Alamy Kate Middleton Prince Charles

Prince Harry Queen Camilla It was confirmed this week that Cillian Murphy would be reprising which of his iconic roles for a new project? Alamy J Robert Oppenheimer Tommy Shelby

Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow Shivering Soldier Who won Dancing with the Stars on Sunday evening? RTÉ Jason Smyth Laura Fox

Blue Hydrangea David Whelan Which of these artists saw their music catalog returned to Spotify this week? Alamy Taylor Swift Garth Brooks

Joni Mitchell Joanna Newsom Luis Montenegro was appointed Prime Minister of which country this week? Alamy Montenegro Mexico

Colombia Portugal Which company was announced as the jersey sponsor for the Ireland men's national football team this week? Alamy Sky Spar

Revolut Ryanair Leo Varadkar announced this week that he would be stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael. When did he first become Taoiseach? Alamy 2015 2016

2017 2018 Which newspaper described Varadkar's farewell address with the following headline: "Brexit-hater Leo Varadkar breaks down in tears as he announces bombshell resignation"? The Daily Mail The Telegraph

The Express The Sun As of midday on Friday, only one Fine Gael TD had put their name forward to replace Varadkar as leader. Who was it? Alamy Simon Coveney Simon Harris

