Newshound Quiz 46

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
230
5 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time. 

This week the news was dominated by Leo Varadkar’s bombshell announcement that he would be stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

On the off-chance that you’re bored of that story, you’re in luck. We’ve only devoted three questions to it. Enjoy!

Róisin Waters, daughter of Sinéad O'Connor, paid tribute to her mother with a gig at which iconic New York venue this week?
Alamy
Madison Square Garden
Central Park

Carnegie Hall
The Lincoln Centre
Which member of the British royal family visited Northern Ireland this week?
Alamy
Kate Middleton
Prince Charles

Prince Harry
Queen Camilla
It was confirmed this week that Cillian Murphy would be reprising which of his iconic roles for a new project?
Alamy
J Robert Oppenheimer
Tommy Shelby

Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow
Shivering Soldier
Who won Dancing with the Stars on Sunday evening?
RTÉ
Jason Smyth
Laura Fox

Blue Hydrangea
David Whelan
Which of these artists saw their music catalog returned to Spotify this week?
Alamy
Taylor Swift
Garth Brooks

Joni Mitchell
Joanna Newsom
Luis Montenegro was appointed Prime Minister of which country this week?
Alamy
Montenegro
Mexico

Colombia
Portugal
Which company was announced as the jersey sponsor for the Ireland men's national football team this week?
Alamy
Sky
Spar

Revolut
Ryanair
Leo Varadkar announced this week that he would be stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael. When did he first become Taoiseach?
Alamy
2015
2016

2017
2018
Which newspaper described Varadkar's farewell address with the following headline: "Brexit-hater Leo Varadkar breaks down in tears as he announces bombshell resignation"?
The Daily Mail
The Telegraph

The Express
The Sun
As of midday on Friday, only one Fine Gael TD had put their name forward to replace Varadkar as leader. Who was it?
Alamy
Simon Coveney
Simon Harris

Helen McEntee
Heather Humphreys
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses Bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

