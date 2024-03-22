The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
This week the news was dominated by Leo Varadkar’s bombshell announcement that he would be stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.
On the off-chance that you’re bored of that story, you’re in luck. We’ve only devoted three questions to it. Enjoy!
Róisin Waters, daughter of Sinéad O'Connor, paid tribute to her mother with a gig at which iconic New York venue this week?
Madison Square Garden
Central Park
Carnegie Hall
The Lincoln Centre
Which member of the British royal family visited Northern Ireland this week?
Kate Middleton
Prince Charles
Prince Harry
Queen Camilla
It was confirmed this week that Cillian Murphy would be reprising which of his iconic roles for a new project?
J Robert Oppenheimer
Tommy Shelby
Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow
Shivering Soldier
Who won Dancing with the Stars on Sunday evening?
Jason Smyth
Laura Fox
Blue Hydrangea
David Whelan
Which of these artists saw their music catalog returned to Spotify this week?
Taylor Swift
Garth Brooks
Joni Mitchell
Joanna Newsom
Luis Montenegro was appointed Prime Minister of which country this week?
Montenegro
Mexico
Colombia
Portugal
Which company was announced as the jersey sponsor for the Ireland men's national football team this week?
Sky
Spar
Revolut
Ryanair
Leo Varadkar announced this week that he would be stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael. When did he first become Taoiseach?
2015
2016
2017
2018
Which newspaper described Varadkar's farewell address with the following headline: "Brexit-hater Leo Varadkar breaks down in tears as he announces bombshell resignation"?
The Daily Mail
The Telegraph
The Express
The Sun
As of midday on Friday, only one Fine Gael TD had put their name forward to replace Varadkar as leader. Who was it?
Simon Coveney
Simon Harris
Helen McEntee
Heather Humphreys
