SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

You were probably wondering why this quiz didn’t appear in its usual lunchtime slot today. It was probably all you could think about. Unfortunately, all bets are off on Good Friday.

Here it is now, though. Enjoy!

How long is the prison sentence handed down to cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried this week? Alamy 5 years 10 years

15 years 25 years Which US city was brought to a standstill this week after a catastrophic bridge collapse left several dead? Alamy Pittsburgh Baltimore

Philadelphia Annapolis Who did the Ireland men's national football team lose to in their most recent spate of international friendlies? Alamy Northern Ireland Belgium

Switzerland Ukraine Which Asian country passed a bill legislating for same-sex marriage this week? Alamy Thailand Vietnam

Laos Cambodia Drinks giant Diageo announced this week that it would be raising the price of a pint of draught beer by how much? Alamy 3c 6c

9c 12c It was revealed this week that the government missed last year's social and affordable housing targets by how many homes? Alamy 26 268

2,680 26,800 Which Fine Gael junior minister announced they would be resigning their post last Friday? Alamy Patrick O'Donovan Josepha Madigan

Jennifer Carroll McNeill Neale Richmond Singer-songwriter Gilbert O'Sullivan received the freedom of which city this week? Alamy Belfast Dublin

Waterford Derry Which Irish sportsperson announced that they would be seeking election to European Parliament this week? Alamy Katie Taylor Joey Carbery

Nina Carberry Steve Finnan Which two Irish authors were shortlisted this week for the Dublin Literary Award? Alamy Sebastian Barry and Emma Donoghue Paul Lynch and Karl Geary

Paul Murray and Elaine Feeney Paul Murray and Paul Lynch Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses Bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share