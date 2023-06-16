Advertisement

# Newshound Quiz 11
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

It is hot outside. It is hot inside. No matter what we might tell ourselves about this heat, it is simply too hot. 

Allow yourself to block out this uncomfortable and cruel heat with this week’s Friday Newshound Quiz!

Which NBA team won the 2023 Championship this week?
Alamy
Miami Heat
Houston Rockets

Denver Nuggets
Boston Celtics
A newly-proposed Irish honours system would see recipients receive what title?
Alamy
Gradam an Uachtaráin
Onóir an Uachtaráin

Saoirse na hÉireann
Buíochas an Stáit
It was reported this week that which musical act would be releasing a new single generated partially by AI?
Alamy
Michael Jackson
The Beatles

Nirvana
Daft Punk
The EU has adopted a proposal that would give Ireland one additional seat in the European Parliament, bringing the total number of Irish MEPs to...?
Alamy
12
13

14
15
What instalment outside Dublin bar Street 66 caused uproar this week?
Street 66
Bins
Parking spaces

A bus stop
Bike racks
How many additional taxi permits have been issued for Dublin Airport this summer?
Alamy
100
200

300
400
How many workers were temporarily laid off at the Tara Mines this week?
Alamy
350
650

950
1250
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi died this week. What age was he?
Alamy
82
86

90
94
Who, this week, said: "Do not carry on a charade in this house"?
Alamy
Seán Ó Fearghaíl
Keir Starmer

Mary Lou McDonald
Rishi Sunak
A woman was struck by lightning in which county this week?
Alamy
Dublin
Laois

Carlow
Offaly
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
A bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

