SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

It is hot outside. It is hot inside. No matter what we might tell ourselves about this heat, it is simply too hot.

Allow yourself to block out this uncomfortable and cruel heat with this week’s Friday Newshound Quiz!

Which NBA team won the 2023 Championship this week? Alamy Miami Heat Houston Rockets

Denver Nuggets Boston Celtics A newly-proposed Irish honours system would see recipients receive what title? Alamy Gradam an Uachtaráin Onóir an Uachtaráin

Saoirse na hÉireann Buíochas an Stáit It was reported this week that which musical act would be releasing a new single generated partially by AI? Alamy Michael Jackson The Beatles

Nirvana Daft Punk The EU has adopted a proposal that would give Ireland one additional seat in the European Parliament, bringing the total number of Irish MEPs to...? Alamy 12 13

14 15 What instalment outside Dublin bar Street 66 caused uproar this week? Street 66 Bins Parking spaces

A bus stop Bike racks How many additional taxi permits have been issued for Dublin Airport this summer? Alamy 100 200

300 400 How many workers were temporarily laid off at the Tara Mines this week? Alamy 350 650

950 1250 Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi died this week. What age was he? Alamy 82 86

90 94 Who, this week, said: "Do not carry on a charade in this house"? Alamy Seán Ó Fearghaíl Keir Starmer

Mary Lou McDonald Rishi Sunak A woman was struck by lightning in which county this week? Alamy Dublin Laois

Carlow Offaly Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound A bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share