SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Well, we’ve managed to make it through at least the last few days without getting sucked into the digital portal on Dublin’s North Earl Street, so we’re calling that a win for the week.

Add to your achievements by acing this week’s The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz.

What's the name of the thriller series set in Ireland that debuted on Netflix this week? Rodkin Bodkin

Plodkin Hodkin A digital portal installed on Dublin's North Earl Street this week allows passers-by to see into which partner city? Alamy Sydney Chicago

Boston New York Which online giant this week announced that it would be launching a website specifically for the Irish market? Alamy eBay Shein

Depop Amazon This week's Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in which European city? Alamy Gothenburg Stockholm

Malmo Oslo Which medal did the Irish team receive in the mixed 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas this week? Alamy Gold Silver

Bronze None Which of these 2FM DJs announced this week that they would be leaving the station? Alamy Keith Walsh Jenny Greene

Dave Fanning Doireann Garrihy Minister for Education Norma Foley said this week that it's "worth discussing" changing the voting age to what? Alamy 16 17

19 21 An estimated crowd of 1.5 million came out to a free concert held by which artist in Rio this week? Alamy Taylor Swift Lady Gaga

Madonna Jennifer Lopez In a poll published by Ireland Thinks/The Journal this week, which of these EU countries did the highest number of respondents identify as most like Ireland? Alamy Belgium Denmark

Netherlands Sweden This week Kendrick Lamar released Not Like Us as part of his feud with which fellow rapper? Alamy Drake Jay-Z

