The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Much attention this week has been directed towards the search for the Titan submersible off the coast of Cananda. At home, there have been surprise store closures, furore over a consultative forum on security, and many more stories. And then… the RTÉ business. We are overburdened with news.

How closely have you been paying attention this week?

Arctic Monkeys cancelled their Dublin gig this week after singer Alex Turner suffered which misfortune? Alamy An asthma attack A broken leg

Laryngitis Covid Neanderthal wall art from 57,000 years ago was found in which country this week? Alamy The United Kingdom Luxembourg

France Belgium Ireland's Health Research Board found that which of these is Ireland's leading problem drug? Alamy Heroin Cocaine

Marijuana 2CB Which of these players scored his first goal for Ireland during this week's European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar? Alamy Adam Idah Troy Parrott

Evan Ferguson Josh Cullen What is the name of the company behind the missing tourist submersible? SeaGate Submarines Titanic Tours

Atlantic Expeditions OceanGate Expeditions Lotto players in which two counties shared this week's jackpot of €12million? Alamy Donegal and Westmeath Louth and Dublin

Cork and Offaly Mayo and Wexford A new report from the ESRI said there were at least how many problem gamblers in Ireland? Alamy 8,000 12,000

16,000 20,000 Who apologised this week for comments relating to Aslan singer Christy Dignam? Alamy Niall Boylan Marty Whelan

Ryan Tubridy Dave Fanning RTÉ admitted they had paid how much to Ryan Tubridy in addition to his published earnings? Rolling News €345,000 €445,000

€555,500 €600,000 Liam Brady retired from RTÉ's football punditry panel this week after how many years? 20 25

