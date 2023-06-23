Advertisement

# Newshound Quiz 12
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
43 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

Much attention this week has been directed towards the search for the Titan submersible off the coast of Cananda. At home, there have been surprise store closures, furore over a consultative forum on security, and many more stories. And then… the RTÉ business. We are overburdened with news.

How closely have you been paying attention this week?

Arctic Monkeys cancelled their Dublin gig this week after singer Alex Turner suffered which misfortune?
Alamy
An asthma attack
A broken leg

Laryngitis
Covid
Neanderthal wall art from 57,000 years ago was found in which country this week?
Alamy
The United Kingdom
Luxembourg

France
Belgium
Ireland's Health Research Board found that which of these is Ireland's leading problem drug?
Alamy
Heroin
Cocaine

Marijuana
2CB
Which of these players scored his first goal for Ireland during this week's European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar?
Alamy
Adam Idah
Troy Parrott

Evan Ferguson
Josh Cullen
What is the name of the company behind the missing tourist submersible?
SeaGate Submarines
Titanic Tours

Atlantic Expeditions
OceanGate Expeditions
Lotto players in which two counties shared this week's jackpot of €12million?
Alamy
Donegal and Westmeath
Louth and Dublin

Cork and Offaly
Mayo and Wexford
A new report from the ESRI said there were at least how many problem gamblers in Ireland?
Alamy
8,000
12,000

16,000
20,000
Who apologised this week for comments relating to Aslan singer Christy Dignam?
Alamy
Niall Boylan
Marty Whelan

Ryan Tubridy
Dave Fanning
RTÉ admitted they had paid how much to Ryan Tubridy in addition to his published earnings?
Rolling News
€345,000
€445,000

€555,500
€600,000
Liam Brady retired from RTÉ's football punditry panel this week after how many years?
20
25

30
35
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track kid.
Alamy
You scored out of !
