The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Much attention this week has been directed towards the search for the Titan submersible off the coast of Cananda. At home, there have been surprise store closures, furore over a consultative forum on security, and many more stories. And then… the RTÉ business. We are overburdened with news.
How closely have you been paying attention this week?
