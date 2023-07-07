Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 7 July 2023 Dublin: 19°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Newshound Quiz 14
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
2.8k
1
1 hour ago

IT’S FRIDAY. 

Depending on your line of work, it is now a mere matter of hours until you can shut your laptop for the weekend, and relax. 

But before we get to all that, you have one last challenge to complete. No, it’s not whatever important piece of work you’ve been putting on the long finger until the very end of the week. It’s The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz!

Which country this week signalled its hesitancy on allowing Sweden to join Nato?
Alamy
Turkey
Hungary

Poland
USA
This week, Britney Spears alleged she was assaulted by the security staff for which NBA player?
Alamy
Ja Morant
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic
Victor Wembanyama
It was announced this week that Ireland's national debt had fallen for the first time since when?
Alamy
1999
2008

2016
2019
The US Secret Service announced it was investigating the discovery of what in the White House?
Alamy
A counterfeit explosive device
A gun

Cocaine
A recording device
How much did RTÉ spend on 200 pairs of Havainas flip flops in 2016, according to figures released this week?
Alamy
€200
€1,000

€5,000
€7,500
What is the name of the Tory MP who faces a possible suspension of eight weeks after a parliamentary committee upheld accusations of "sexual misconduct" against him?
Alamy
Chris Groper
Chris Toucher

Chris Fondler
Chris Pincher
Facebook parent company Meta launched an app this week to compete with Twitter. What is it called?
Alamy
Notes
Posts

Threads
Bursts
How much money did RTÉ lose on last year's Toy Show The Musical project, according to the organisation?
RTÉ
€1.6 million
€1.9 million

€2.2 million
€2.5 million
Who was appointed Deputy Leader of the Social Democrats this week?
Rolling News
Holly Cairns
Gary Gannon

Jennifer Whitmore
Cian O'Callaghan
Which country banned the Barbie movie over concerns regarding the depiction of China's territorial claims?
Alamy
Vietnam
Taiwan

China
Bhutan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     