# Newshound Quiz 15
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

You may have noticed that there was some news this week. If you didn’t notice that there was news this week, it’s unlikely that you will do well in this week’s quiz. 

A man was arrested in Dublin Airport for flying from Los Angeles with what in his possession?
Alamy
A gun
€650,000 worth of cannabis

A monkey
200 fake passports
How many acting nominations did the cast of Succession receive ahead of this year's Emmy Awards?
HBO
4
7

11
14
Finish the quote: "Yes, the salary is enormous, I understand that, but _________?
Alamy
... that doesn't affect my soul."
... that doesn't make me a bad guy."

... I think I deserve it."
... I've worked hard for it."
Which media personality apologised for comparing the RTÉ Oireachtas committees to the Nuremberg trials?
RTÉ
Ryan Tubridy
Dave Fanning

Pat Kenny
Sean O'Rourke
Which town in Ireland has banned the use of single-use coffee cups?
Alamy
Ennis
Killarney

Clonakilty
Dungarvan
This week it was announced that how many of the 3,000 beds in the National Childen's Hospital have been completed?
1
27

127
2,000
Which People Before Profit TD announced this week that they would not be seeking reelection at the next general election?
Alamy
Gino Kenny
Richard Boyd Barrett

Paul Murphy
Bríd Smith
A representative body for which industry recommended strike action this week?
Alamy
Airport workers
Barristers

Solicitors
Parliamentary staff
Which broadcaster topped the list of BBC high earners published this week?
Alamy
Stephen Nolan
Huw Edwards

Zoe Ball
Gary Lineker
Which two sides progressed to the All-Ireland Senior Men's Hurling Final?
Alamy
Kilkenny and Clare
Galway and Limerick

Kilkenny and Limerick
Kilkenny and Galway
