The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

# Newshound Quiz 17
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

We are nearing the end of a week that was, if anything, over-abundant with news. Sometimes, there is so much news that the only way to truly distil and process it is through a good old-fashioned quiz. So, you’re welcome.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that a referendum on women in the home will be held in what month?
Alamy
September
October

November
January
Which advice did NOT feature in a statement by the US Embassy warning American citizens about safety in Ireland?
Alamy
Keep a low profile
Be mindful of your alcohol consumption

Avoid walking alone
Avoid groups of young people
Which city will elect Ireland's first ever directly elected mayor in 2024?
Fox
Waterford
Cork

Dublin
Limerick
This week, Ireland's National Party claimed gold totaling what value was removed from their vault?
Shutterstock
€4,000
€40,000

€400,000
€4 million
A man claiming to be King of Ireland appeared in court this week. What is his name?
Shutterstock
Henry Windsor
James Carey

Fritz Hanover
Patrick Murphy
The owner of which Premier League football club was indicted in the US on insider trading charges?
Alamy
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal
Manchester United
Who scored Ireland's first ever goal at a FIFA Women's World Cup this week?
Alamy
Amber Barrett
Louise Quinn

Katie McCabe
Denise O'Sullivan
Which Irish act was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize this week?
Alamy
Lankum
The Scratch

CMAT
The Murder Capital
45 beached whales were euthanised in what country?
Alamy
Japan
China

Australia
New Zealand
TD Cathal Berry referred to which area as 'Ireland's most derelict town'?
Newbridge
Celbridge

The Curragh
Athy
