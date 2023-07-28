The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
We are nearing the end of a week that was, if anything, over-abundant with news. Sometimes, there is so much news that the only way to truly distil and process it is through a good old-fashioned quiz. So, you’re welcome.
