Friday 4 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
# Newshound Quiz 18
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
54 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

Well, it’s officially been the wettest July on record and August isn’t exactly looking dry just yet… So it’s safe to say that any summer plans you made for this month got well and truly screwed.

Unless your summer plan was to stay indoors and do The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz, in which case you’re going to be very pleased.

This week, UNESCO recommended putting what site on the heritage danger list?
Alamy
Leaning Tower of Pisa
Cliffs of Moher

Venice
Stonehenge
Which act was announced as a replacement for Lewis Capaldi at this year's Electric Picnic?
Alamy
Nile Rodgers
Paolo Nutini

Ben Howard
George Ezra
Which musician is being sued by former backup dancers over allegations of weight-shaming?
Shutterstock
Lizzo
Ariana Grande

Cardi B
Beyoncé
Three of which endangered animal were born at Fota Wildlife Park this week?
Alamy
Pangolins
Red pandas

Tapanuli orangutans
Kakapos
Which of these teams was NOT knocked out of the Women's World Cup in the group stage?
Alamy
Brazil
Germany

Argentina
Spain
What did Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announce this week?
Alamy
His resignation
Plans to visit Ireland

Separation from his wife
A referendum on Canada's flag
As of this week, how many criminal charges is Donald Trump now facing?
Alamy
12
25

54
78
Which of these Irish authors was long-listed for the Booker Prize this week?
Shutterstock
Eimear McBride
Sophie White

Elaine Feeney
Megan Nolan
Which company announced this week that it would be cutting 890 jobs in Ireland?
Alamy
Google
Accenture

Meta
Salesforce
What astrological phenomenon was visible over Ireland this week?
Alamy
Blood moon
Blue moon

Harvest moon
Supermoon
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

