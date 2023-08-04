SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Well, it’s officially been the wettest July on record and August isn’t exactly looking dry just yet… So it’s safe to say that any summer plans you made for this month got well and truly screwed.

Unless your summer plan was to stay indoors and do The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz, in which case you’re going to be very pleased.

This week, UNESCO recommended putting what site on the heritage danger list? Alamy Leaning Tower of Pisa Cliffs of Moher

Venice Stonehenge Which act was announced as a replacement for Lewis Capaldi at this year's Electric Picnic? Alamy Nile Rodgers Paolo Nutini

Ben Howard George Ezra Which musician is being sued by former backup dancers over allegations of weight-shaming? Shutterstock Lizzo Ariana Grande

Cardi B Beyoncé Three of which endangered animal were born at Fota Wildlife Park this week? Alamy Pangolins Red pandas

Tapanuli orangutans Kakapos Which of these teams was NOT knocked out of the Women's World Cup in the group stage? Alamy Brazil Germany

Argentina Spain What did Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announce this week? Alamy His resignation Plans to visit Ireland

Separation from his wife A referendum on Canada's flag As of this week, how many criminal charges is Donald Trump now facing? Alamy 12 25

54 78 Which of these Irish authors was long-listed for the Booker Prize this week? Shutterstock Eimear McBride Sophie White

Elaine Feeney Megan Nolan Which company announced this week that it would be cutting 890 jobs in Ireland? Alamy Google Accenture

Meta Salesforce What astrological phenomenon was visible over Ireland this week? Alamy Blood moon Blue moon

