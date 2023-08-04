Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Well, it’s officially been the wettest July on record and August isn’t exactly looking dry just yet… So it’s safe to say that any summer plans you made for this month got well and truly screwed.
Unless your summer plan was to stay indoors and do The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz, in which case you’re going to be very pleased.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site