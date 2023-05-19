Advertisement

Friday 19 May 2023
# Newshound Quiz 7
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

Ah, the news. Exhausting to report. Exhausting to read. Nevertheless, there shall be no excuses for failure in this week’s Newshound quiz. Oh, you were busy this week? Tell somebody who cares. 

Who was ordered by a judge to pay $452 million in restitution this week?
Richard Sackler
Elizabeth Holmes

Donald Trump
Rupert Murdoch
Which media company filed for bankruptcy protection in the US this week?
Buzzfeed
TIME

Vice
Newsweek
Who said of Irish and British political leaders this week: "In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it’s time they started to wise up’”?
Channel 4
Graham Norton
Siobhán McSweeney

Lisa McGee
Patrick Kielty
Who will Recep Tayyip Erdogan face in Turkey's run-off election following this week's stalemate?
Alamy
Fuat Oktay
Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Sinan Ogan
Devlet Bahceli
Which former Taoiseach will formally address the Seanad next week?
Alamy
Bertie Ahern
Brian Cowen

Enda Kenny
Micheál Martin
Which store announced that it was making its comeback to Ireland after seven years?
Alamy
Carphone Warehouse
Abercrombie & Fitch

Topshop
HMV
This week Harry and Meghan were involved in a dramatic car chase with paparazzi in which city?
Alamy
New York
LA

Paris
London
Which county announced this week that it would not be competing in the All-Ireland camogie championship?
Alamy
Cork
Kildare

Donegal
Kilkenny
During which month will next year's European elections be held?
Alamy
June
July

August
September
Who called this week for an 'economic NATO' to counter China's economic influence?
Alamy
David Cameron
Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak
Liz Truss
You scored out of !
Newshound
A bona fide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
Nice work, kid. Here's five bucks.
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
The shameful glasses bunny.
