SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

This week, the news has been dominated by the presence of US President Joe Biden in Ireland as he visited Belfast, Louth, Dublin and Mayo, but there’s been plenty else going on.

Have you been paying attention? Yeah? Oh yeah? You really think so? You’re looking me in the eye right now and telling me that you’ve been paying attention? Prove it, then.

With episode #2 of he weekly Friday Newshound Quiz!

The resumption of the tea trolley aboard Iarnród Éireann trains was announced along which route? Dublin - Belfast Dublin - Galway

Dublin - Waterford Dublin - Cork In golf, who won the Masters Tournament last weekend? Jon Rahm Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods Finish the Arlene Foster quote about Joe Biden: "He hates _______. I don't think there's any doubt about that." Me Unionists

The United Kingdom The Good Friday Agreement Which famous piece of music was performed on the streets of Dublin to commemorate its first ever performance in Dublin 281 years ago? Bach's Toccata and Fugue Strauss' Blue Danube

Handel's Messiah Vivaldi's Four Seasons Which Irish rugby player was Biden speaking about when he mistakenly referred to "beating the hell out of the Black and Tans" this week? Rob Kearney Dave Kearney

Johnny Sexton Brian O'Driscoll Which industry union this week voted to seek a "city allowance" for its members? Nurses Guards

Teachers Bus drivers Which of these news organisations quit Twitter this week over disagreements with policies introduced by Elon Musk? BBC NPR

CNN Fox News Who said this week: "You can end up in a third world war and this guy’s gonna be in Ireland"? Tucker Carlson Donald Trump

Steve Bannon Ron DeSantis Freddie Scappaticci, IRA man and alleged double agent for the British intelligence services died this week. What was his supposed agent codename? Steaknife Butterknife

Jackknife Stakeknife Which country is due to close its last nuclear power plant this weekend? Germany France

