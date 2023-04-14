Advertisement

Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo
# Newshound Quiz 2
The Friday Newshound Quiz
You’ve been working hard. Here’s a quiz.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time. 

This week, the news has been dominated by the presence of US President Joe Biden in Ireland as he visited Belfast, Louth, Dublin and Mayo, but there’s been plenty else going on. 

Have you been paying attention? Yeah? Oh yeah? You really think so? You’re looking me in the eye right now and telling me that you’ve been paying attention? Prove it, then.

With episode #2 of he weekly Friday Newshound Quiz!

The resumption of the tea trolley aboard Iarnród Éireann trains was announced along which route?
Dublin - Belfast
Dublin - Galway

Dublin - Waterford
Dublin - Cork
In golf, who won the Masters Tournament last weekend?
Jon Rahm
Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods
Finish the Arlene Foster quote about Joe Biden: "He hates _______. I don't think there's any doubt about that."
Me
Unionists

The United Kingdom
The Good Friday Agreement
Which famous piece of music was performed on the streets of Dublin to commemorate its first ever performance in Dublin 281 years ago?
Bach's Toccata and Fugue
Strauss' Blue Danube

Handel's Messiah
Vivaldi's Four Seasons
Which Irish rugby player was Biden speaking about when he mistakenly referred to "beating the hell out of the Black and Tans" this week?
Rob Kearney
Dave Kearney

Johnny Sexton
Brian O'Driscoll
Which industry union this week voted to seek a "city allowance" for its members?
Nurses
Guards

Teachers
Bus drivers
Which of these news organisations quit Twitter this week over disagreements with policies introduced by Elon Musk?
BBC
NPR

CNN
Fox News
Who said this week: "You can end up in a third world war and this guy’s gonna be in Ireland"?
Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump

Steve Bannon
Ron DeSantis
Freddie Scappaticci, IRA man and alleged double agent for the British intelligence services died this week. What was his supposed agent codename?
Steaknife
Butterknife

Jackknife
Stakeknife
Which country is due to close its last nuclear power plant this weekend?
Germany
France

United Kingdom
Ukraine
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You should be very proud of yourself.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
