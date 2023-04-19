Poll: Do you listen to Fontaines DC?

FONTAINES DC ARE without doubt the most critically acclaimed band to come out of Ireland in the last few years.

Their second album, A Hero’s Death, was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rock Album category in 2021. They’ve been named as the ‘Best Band in the World’ by NME magazine, and won the Best International Group award at last year’s BRIT Awards.

This week, the Dublin band have been nominated for an Ivor Novello award, which recognises merit in songwriting and composing in Ireland and the UK.

The Dublin band is nominated in the Best Album category for their third studio album Skinty Fia. It’s the second time they’ve found themselves nominated, having lost out on the top prize in 2021.

