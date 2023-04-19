Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 19 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo Fontaines DC performing in Paris in 2022.
# ceol
Irish band Fontaines DC nominated for Best Album at Ivor Novello awards
Harry Styles, Florence Welch and Kate Bush are among the musicians nominated for awards.
921
1
32 minutes ago

IRISH BAND FONTAINES D.C. have been nominated for an Ivor Novello award, which recognise merit in songwriting and composing in Ireland and the UK.

The Dublin band is nominated in the Best Album category for their third studio album Skinty Fia, which was released last year.

They will be competing against four other albums by SAULT, Little Simz, Obongjayar and Arctic Monkeys.

The winners will be announced next month.

Fontaines DC were previously nominated for the award for their second album A Hero’s Death in 2021, but lost out on the top prize.

In other categories, Harry Styles received two nominations with his writing partners Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson for his hit single As It Was, as well as a nomination in the Songwriter of the Year category. 

Alongside Styles and Harpoon in this category are rapper Central Cee and producer Young Chencs, Florence Welch of Florence and The Machine, George Daniel and Matty Healy of The 1975, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers of Wet Leg.

Ed Sheeran’s songs Bad Habits and Shivers are both nominated in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category, with writing credits given to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid for both tracks.

After experiencing a global resurgence in popularity after it featured in the fourth series of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill is also nominated in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category.

The awards ceremony will be held on 18 May in London.

It marks the 68th ceremony since the awards were first presented in 1956.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     