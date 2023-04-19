Irish band Fontaines DC nominated for Best Album at Ivor Novello awards

IRISH BAND FONTAINES D.C. have been nominated for an Ivor Novello award, which recognise merit in songwriting and composing in Ireland and the UK.

The Dublin band is nominated in the Best Album category for their third studio album Skinty Fia, which was released last year.

They will be competing against four other albums by SAULT, Little Simz, Obongjayar and Arctic Monkeys.

The winners will be announced next month.

The Ivors nominations for Best Album



11

NO THANK YOU

Skinty Fia

Some Nights I Dream of Doors

The Car#TheIvors pic.twitter.com/1x2nUePXJe — The Ivors Academy (@IvorsAcademy) April 18, 2023

Fontaines DC were previously nominated for the award for their second album A Hero’s Death in 2021, but lost out on the top prize.

In other categories, Harry Styles received two nominations with his writing partners Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson for his hit single As It Was, as well as a nomination in the Songwriter of the Year category.

Alongside Styles and Harpoon in this category are rapper Central Cee and producer Young Chencs, Florence Welch of Florence and The Machine, George Daniel and Matty Healy of The 1975, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers of Wet Leg.

Ed Sheeran’s songs Bad Habits and Shivers are both nominated in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category, with writing credits given to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid for both tracks.

After experiencing a global resurgence in popularity after it featured in the fourth series of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill is also nominated in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category.

The awards ceremony will be held on 18 May in London.

It marks the 68th ceremony since the awards were first presented in 1956.