Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 14 June 2023 Dublin: 20°C
RollingNews.ie
# Aslan
Poll: What is your favourite Aslan song?
Aslan lead singer Christy Dignam passed away yesterday.
5.6k
12
1 hour ago

ASLAN LEAD SINGER Christy Dignam passed away yesterday at the age of 63.

Tributes poured in for the singer and songwriter, who will be fondly remembered for contributing some of the finest tunes in the Irish songbook.

Today we want to know what your favourite Aslan song is. The band’s back catalogue is extensive, so we’ve just listed a few of their biggest hits — but if you prefer a deeper cut, please let us know in the comment section.


Poll Results:

Crazy World (954)
This Is (467)
This Time (91)
Other (please let us know in the comments) (81)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     