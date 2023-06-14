Poll: What is your favourite Aslan song?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ASLAN LEAD SINGER Christy Dignam passed away yesterday at the age of 63.
Tributes poured in for the singer and songwriter, who will be fondly remembered for contributing some of the finest tunes in the Irish songbook.
Today we want to know what your favourite Aslan song is. The band’s back catalogue is extensive, so we’ve just listed a few of their biggest hits — but if you prefer a deeper cut, please let us know in the comment section.
