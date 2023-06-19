Poll: Do you think it's appropriate for the President to comment on matters of policy?

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins caused ructions over the weekend after weighing in on what he called a “drift” away from neutrality.

In an interview with the Business Post, Higgins said that the “most dangerous moment in the articulation and formulation of foreign policy and its practice, since the origin of diplomacy, has been when you’re drifting and not knowing what you’re doing.”

Higgins’ comments come at the beginning of a week that will see the Government hold a three-part Consultative Forum on international security policy.

Bunreacht na hÉireann does not constrain the President from speaking about policy, as long as the remarks do not conflict with existing government policy which, for now, remains one of military neutrality.

