Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 19 June 2023 Dublin: 19°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Do you think it's appropriate for the President to comment on matters of policy?
Have your say.
6.4k
26
1 hour ago

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins caused ructions over the weekend after weighing in on what he called a “drift” away from neutrality. 

In an interview with the Business Post, Higgins said that the “most dangerous moment in the articulation and formulation of foreign policy and its practice, since the origin of diplomacy, has been when you’re drifting and not knowing what you’re doing.”

Higgins’ comments come at the beginning of a week that will see the Government hold a three-part Consultative Forum on international security policy.

Bunreacht na hÉireann does not constrain the President from speaking about policy, as long as the remarks do not conflict with existing government policy which, for now, remains one of military neutrality.

Today we want to know… Do you think it’s appropriate for the President to comment on matters of policy?


Poll Results:

Yes (885)
No (476)
I don't know (51)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
26
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     