Tuesday 20 June 2023
# Gambling
Poll: Should gambling advertising be banned?
Have your say.
3.1k
11
47 minutes ago

A REVIEW CARRIED out by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and was commissioned through the Department of Justice found that at least 12,000 people over the age of 15 in Ireland are problem gamblers. 

The study also warned that the extent of problem gambling in Ireland has probably been underestimated, possibly substantially.

The review also found “reasonably strong” evidence that gambling advertising increases gambling, and evidence that messages encouraging people to “gamble responsibly” are unlikely to be effective.

Late last year, the Gambling Regulation Bill, which would prohibit ads for gambling between 5.30am and 9pm and would also target social media ads by default, was introduced. It has not yet become law. 

Today we want to know… Do you think should gambling ads be banned in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes, there should be a total ban (751)
There should be a ban before 9pm (111)
No, there should be no ban (57)



Carl Kinsella
