Poll: Would you accept a UK government honour?
Have your say.
FANCY BEING A knight or a dame?

This week, the UK government honours system became a talking point in Ireland when President Michael D Higgins noted that Louise Richardson, chair of the consultative forum on security, had “a very large DBE – Dame of the British Empire” after her name.

Higgins later apologised for “any offence which he may have inadvertently caused to Professor Richardson by what was a throwaway remark”.

Ireland has no comparable system of honours, though a Private Members’ Bill has been introduced, suggesting that such a system could be brought in. The UK system involves such titles as Member of the Order of the British Empire, Officer of the Order of the British Empire and Knight or Dame of the British Empire.

Irish people to receive such honours include the likes of Bob Geldof and Bono (though neither are officially entitled to be called ‘Sir’, for citizenship reasons). 

Today we want to know… Would you accept an honour from the UK government?


Poll Results:

No (455)
Yes (147)
I don't know (40)



