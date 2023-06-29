Poll: Should RTÉ publish Patrick Kielty's salary?

PATRICK KIELTY IS set to take over as host of The Late Late Show at a very tumultuous time for RTÉ.

It was revealed during yesterday’s Oireachtas Media Committee hearing that Kielty’s salary as the new host has been agreed with the comedian, but that it has not yet come before the audit and remuneration committee of the RTÉ board.

Several TDs and Senators sitting on the committee called on RTÉ executives to reveal the details of Kielty’s salary amid the secret payment crisis that has engulfed the organisation.

The corporate governance scandal centres around secret payments of €345,000 over six years to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy. It was announced last month that Kielty would be replacing Tubridy in the role.

Today we want to know… Do you think RTÉ should publish Patrick Kielty’s salary?

