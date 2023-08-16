Advertisement

Poll: Did you visit an ATM last night?
Have your say.
As you might have heard, Bank of Ireland last night confirmed that a technical glitch had allowed its customers to withdraw more money than they had available in their BOI accounts.

Queues gathered outside some ATMs and certain videos online suggest that some immediately spent the money that they were able to withdraw (though, of course, both the bank and the Gardaí have noted that this money will need to be paid back).

Today we want to know… Did you visit an ATM last night?


No (1560)
Yes, after I heard about the glitch (55)
Yes, but it was just a coincidence (45)



