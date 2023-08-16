Poll: Did you visit an ATM last night?

APROPOS OF NOTHING…

As you might have heard, Bank of Ireland last night confirmed that a technical glitch had allowed its customers to withdraw more money than they had available in their BOI accounts.

Queues gathered outside some ATMs and certain videos online suggest that some immediately spent the money that they were able to withdraw (though, of course, both the bank and the Gardaí have noted that this money will need to be paid back).

Today we want to know… Did you visit an ATM last night?

