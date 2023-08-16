Bank of Ireland says it has restored services overnight following widespread outage

BANK OF IRELAND has said it “fell far below” the expected standard following a widespread outage of its services yesterday.

In a statement this morning, BOI said it restored its banking services overnight and apologised for the disruption caused following the glitch with BOI’s online services.

Large queues formed at ATMs across the country yesterday evening after rumours spread online that people were able to withdraw more money than they had available in their BOI accounts.

Gardaí were directed to clear queues and to close access to ATM queues following the outage.

The bank said this morning that its mobile banking app and 365Online service are working again.

Following the outage yesterday, the App and 3650nline are back working again. Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day. We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused - we know it fell far below the standards our customers expect from us. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) August 16, 2023

BOI also said this morning that all services should be available to its customers this morning and that overnight payments may appear in customers’ accounts today.

The statement said: “Yesterday a technical issue impacted a number of Bank of Ireland’s services. Our teams restored these services overnight and all services are available to customers this morning. Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day.

Advertisement

“We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits. These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers accounts today.”

Its statement added: “We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us.

“We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused – we know we fell far below the standards our customers expect from us.”

As queues formed at ATMs, it is understood that Gardaí were handling the queues at ATMs across the country on a case by case basis overnight.

Gardaí began to clear people from ATMs on foot of a directive by Garda command and control and blocked access to ATMs, with images online showing members stationed outside bank machines.

A garda spokesperson said An Garda Síochána wanted to “remind people of their personal responsibility in carrying out their personal banking” amid the late night queues.

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are aware of an unusual volume of activity at some ATM machines across the country.

“An Garda Síochána are also aware of issues relating to certain financial institutions today.

“An Garda Síochána will remind people of their personal responsibility in carrying out their personal banking.”