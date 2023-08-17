Advertisement

Poll: Do you plan to renew your TV licence?
Have your say.
10.6k
45
58 minutes ago

TV LICENCE REVENUE has fallen sharply when compared to the same time last year in June, July and August — each month since the broadcaster’s corporate governance scandal first broke.

Most recently, TV licence revenue collected so far this month is down €900,000 on the same period last year.

Of course, there remains a legal obligation to pay the €160 licence fee.  

Earlier this summer, Judge Anthony Halpin struck a sympathetic note with those who have not paid the fee, saying:  “The people before this Court are accused of failing to pay the TV licence fee, and these people may feel a little hard done by when they see the way RTÉ has abused statutory funding which is annually provided to RTE.”

This week, a Freedom of Information investigation by The Journal found that there had been many instances of correspondence from the public to Minister for Media and Communications Catherine Martin detailing the reasons why some of them would not be renewing their TV licence. 

Today we want to know… Do you plan to renew your TV licence?


Poll Results:

No (588)
Yes (355)
I don't know (178)



