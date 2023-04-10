Quiz: How much do you know about the American president on film?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ONE OF OUR worst-kept secrets in recent months has been that Joe Biden will be visiting Ireland.
The US president will be hitting all the spots – from Dundalk to Ballina – after he lands tomorrow in Belfast.
With the man due in town, let’s test your knowledge of how the occupant of the Oval Office has been portrayed on screen.
