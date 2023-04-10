Advertisement

Monday 10 April 2023
Morgan Freeman has played a few in his time.
# Oval Office
Quiz: How much do you know about the American president on film?
A real-life one is due here this week.
7.8k
12
1 hour ago

ONE OF OUR worst-kept secrets in recent months has been that Joe Biden will be visiting Ireland.

The US president will be hitting all the spots – from Dundalk to Ballina – after he lands tomorrow in Belfast.

With the man due in town, let’s test your knowledge of how the occupant of the Oval Office has been portrayed on screen.

Who won an Oscar for his role as Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg's 2012 biopic?
Kevin Costner
Daniel Day-Lewis

Benjamin Walker
Gregory Peck
Who starred as the 37th US president in the 1995 film Nixon?
Michael Douglas
Philip Baker Hall

Anthony Hopkins
Frank Langella
Who played George W Bush in the 2008 film W?
Will Ferrell
Sam Rockwell

Bryan Cranston
Josh Brolin
Morgan Freeman developed a reputation for playing the US president. In what movie did he first take on the role?
Independence Day
Olympus Has Fallen

Deep Impact
Bruce Almighty
John Travolta's turn as a charismatic Southern governor aiming to become president in Primary Colours (1998) was based off whose campaign?
Jimmy Carter
Ronald Reagan

Bill Clinton
George HW Bush
Who took the lead role in 1995's The American President?
Michael J Fox
Martin Sheen

Michael Douglas
Kiefer Sutherland
Who played Barack Obama in the 2016 movie Southside with You?
Devon Terrell
Parker Sawyers

Michael B Jordan
Phillip Edward Van Lear
Who went up against Gary Oldman's hijacker in Air Force One?
Kevin Costner
Michael Douglas

Harrison Ford
Sylvester Stallone
Who played the role of president in Netflix comedy Don't Look Up?
Tea Leoni
Patricia Arquette

Meryl Streep
Cate Blanchett
In which of these films did Kevin Costner play the US president?
Thirteen Days
JFK

Swing Vote
None of them
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
A
Someone knows their cinematic trivia as regards US presidents.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
B
Solid work.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
C
Uncle Sam accepts the performance.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
D
Just about over the line.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
E
Uncle Sam would not be proud.
Share your result:

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
