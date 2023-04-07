Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 7 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Sam Boal
# Newshound Quiz
The Friday Newshound Quiz
How closely have you watched the news this week?
1.1k
1
23 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. 

Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time. 

This is the first edition of our new weekly Newshound Quiz, giving you all the more reason to pay close attention to our coverage of the issues that matter most to you.

Good luck, newshounds.

Joe Biden is visiting Ireland next week. Which of these places is he NOT scheduled to visit?
Belfast
Dublin

Louth
Galway
Donald Trump faced an arraignment in New York City on Tuesday. How many felonies is he charged with?
1
2

34
99
Which public figure this week accused, and then apologised for accusing, Leo Varadkar of overruling Minister Darragh O'Brien on the eviction ban?
Eoin O'Broin
Fr Peter McVerry

Ivana Bacik
Claire Byrne
What is the name of this artist?
Maser
Spice Bag

Taco Chips
Spicy Lad
Which party announced a reshuffle of their front bench this week?
Sinn Féin
Fianna Fáil

Fine Gael
The Green Party
Paul Mescal picked up the Best Actor award at the Olivier Awards for his role in which play?
A Streetcar Named Desire
A Little Life

Medea
Brokeback Mountain
Elections in which country saw the end of Sanna Marin's tenure as Prime Minister?
Sweden
Iceland

Finland
Norway
Nicola Sturgeon's husband was arrested in relation to finance inquiry into the SNP. What is his name?
Peter Murrell
Paul Morrell

Phillip Merrill
Patrick Marrell
The trailer for The Barbie Movie dropped this week. Which Irish actress will it feaure?
Saoirse Monica Jackson
Jamie Lee O'Donnell

Nicola Coughlan
Louisa Harland
Which company was fined £12.7m in the UK this week?
Shell
TikTok

Meta
Microsoft
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
News Hound
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paper Boy
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
He's forgetful.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     