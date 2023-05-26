The Explainer: What's behind Ireland's love affair with the Late Late?

ANOTHER CHAPTER IN the story of Ireland’s longest-running television programme closes this evening.

Tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show will be Ryan Tubridy’s last in the presenter’s chair before he hands over to Patrick Kielty for the new season later this year.

Kielty will become the fourth full-time presenter of the show since it was launched in July 1962, following in the footsteps of Tubridy, Pat Kenny, and Gay Byrne (or fifth if we include Frank Hall’s brief stint in 1964).

But what’s behind Ireland’s enduring love of the programme? How, after decades on our screens, does it still remain popular when appointment viewing is declining in favour of on-demand?

Joining us on this week’s episode are Mark O’Brien, head of DCU’s School of Communications and associate professor in journalism history, and Kirsty Blake Knox, writer with the Irish Independent, to delve into the show’s history.

How did it come to be in the first place? How has it evolved over time? And will Kielty be able to revive what might be seen as a dated format?

This episode was created by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.