Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 26 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
# the explainer
The Explainer: What's behind Ireland's love affair with the Late Late?
Mark O’Brien, head of DCU’s School of Communications and associate professor in journalism history, and Kirsty Blake Knox, writer with the Irish Independent, delve into the show’s history, examine its enduring popularity, and ask what its new presenter must do to keep it going strong.
1.3k
8
1 hour ago

ANOTHER CHAPTER IN the story of Ireland’s longest-running television programme closes this evening.

Tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show will be Ryan Tubridy’s last in the presenter’s chair before he hands over to Patrick Kielty for the new season later this year.

Kielty will become the fourth full-time presenter of the show since it was launched in July 1962, following in the footsteps of Tubridy, Pat Kenny, and Gay Byrne (or fifth if we include Frank Hall’s brief stint in 1964).

But what’s behind Ireland’s enduring love of the programme? How, after decades on our screens, does it still remain popular when appointment viewing is declining in favour of on-demand?

Joining us on this week’s episode are Mark O’Brien, head of DCU’s School of Communications and associate professor in journalism history, and Kirsty Blake Knox, writer with the Irish Independent, to delve into the show’s history.

How did it come to be in the first place? How has it evolved over time? And will Kielty be able to revive what might be seen as a dated format?

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was created by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     