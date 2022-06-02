#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 2 June 2022
Advertisement

BBC's jubilee coverage sparks Irish backlash after British Army officer refers to 'The Micks'

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton said it was a reference to the Irish Guards regiment.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 3:29 PM
33 minutes ago 8,091 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5781452

platinum-jubilee Some of the pageantry on display in London today. Source: PA

THE DESCRIPTION OF British Army regiment the Irish Guards as ‘The Micks’ has prompted somewhat of a backlash during the BBC’s coverage of jubilee celebrations. 

The four-day weekend in the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the British throne is well underway, with Irish ears twitching this morning during the ‘Trooping of the Colour’ ceremony. 

The ceremony is essentially a parade of British soldiers and horses in ceremonial dress and traditionally takes place to mark the queen’s birthday. 

Today’s event was being led by the Irish Guards, a regiment of the British Army that recruits in part but not exclusively from the island of Ireland. 

During commentary on the event, former officer in Irish Guards Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton described the scenes as “a great Mick cocktail”.

“The Micks have this fantastic mix of guard’s discipline and pursuit of excellence with their Irish irrational tenth, if I can quote Lawrence of Arabia,” he said.

He went on to describe the Irish Guards as “the best regiment on the planet” before BBC presenter Huw Edwards asked him to elaborate on the term “Micks”.

Using ‘Mick’ in reference to Irish people has long been considered derogatory, especially in places with large immigrate Irish populations such as the UK or the US. 

“You said a few minutes ago Jamie that the Irish Guards were affectionately known as ‘The Micks’ and some people watching may say that’s not an altogether nice term but it’s worth underlining, that’s what you are used to call yourselves?,” Edwards said. 

Lowther-Pinkerton said in response that any negative connotations to the term have “worn off”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s what we call ourselves and actually it’s been a nickname for so long that any connotations that may or may not have been have worn off,” he said. 

The term itself, it is embraced by the regiment, which proclaims on its website:  

“The Irish Guards – known affectionately throughout the Army as ‘The Micks’ – is an Irish Regiment which has proven its loyalty and grit on many tough operations. Its soldiers have the privilege of guarding the Royal Family. They recruit from the island of Ireland, United Kingdom and beyond.”

Despite the former officer’s explanation, the use of the term has been questioned online,  with a clip of the exchange shared by London-based Sinn Féin activist Joe Dwyer being retweeted over 1,00 times and viewed over 100,00o times. 

“The year is 202 and a BBC presenter and someone from the British Army are explaining why “micks” actually isn’t an offensive term for Irish people,” O’Dwyer tweeted. 

Others referred to his use of “the Irish irrational tenth” as being form of stereotyping. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie