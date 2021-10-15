'The real elephant in the room' is the unvaccinated population, not booster jabs - NIAC chair

PROFESSOR KARINA BUTLER, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has said the focus in Ireland should be on people who remain unvaccinated rather than pushing for a widespread booster campaign.

Her comments come after Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said there is growing evidence for implementing a widespread booster programme in Ireland.

A number of meetings are due to be held over the coming days ahead of a decision on whether to lift all remaining restrictions on 22nd October.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned yesterday that the virus has not gone away and urged people to get “back to basics” in terms of hand washing and wearing face masks in some settings.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister Harris said the Government will consult with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which is due to meet on Monday before making a decision on Tuesday.

He said there are three options available to the Government; proceed with lifting all remaining restrictions, delay or proceed while keeping some safeguards in place.

Harris said the third option could include keeping the requirement to show a Digital Covid-19 Certificate to prove you’ve been vaccinated and maintaining the wearing of facemasks in certain settings.

He added that the booster campaign currently underway could extend to other cohorts citing Israel as an example.

“They faced similar choices and they went for the extension of the vaccine certs and a widespread booster vaccine programme and they seem to have managed to make great progress with the virus,” said Harris.

“We’re at a different point, this is not 2020. We live in a country now where the overwhelming majority of people are vaccinated…but we also live in a country where there are still in and around 300,000 people not vaccinated and interestingly around 70,000 people who’ve had their first dose but haven’t come forward for their second dose.”

Harris said he is in favour of seeking “urgent advise” from NIAC regarding a widespread booster campaign.

Government is currently awaiting advice from NIAC in relation to this and expects a decision next week, but Chair of NIAC Professor Karina Butler said that with so much focus on boosters the number of people in Ireland who remain unvaccinated is “the real elephant in the room”.

Butler said “we really have to look as to why that is the case and fill the gaps in the knowledge, the gaps in information to give those people the confidence and the trust that getting vaccinated is the way forward.”

Butler said NIAC is considering data on which cohorts should be included next in the booster programme.

She said that immunity from the virus for certain vaccinated people wanes over time but “what hasn’t happened is…that it hasn’t seemed to decline overall, [immunity] has held up very well.

“But for certain groups, and that’s what we have to focus on, there may that beginning of waning when you get beyond six months, six to eight months,” said Butler.

Responding to calls for an extensive booster programme, Butler said NIAC has been considering the matter since the start of the vaccine rollout but that the priority remains getting those who are unvaccinated to take up a vaccine.

“The other complicating factor in all of this is we’ve had no single level that we say ‘This correlates with protection or it doesn’t’.

Butler said she could not guarantee the advice sought from Government would be ready next week.

“When the advice is complete, when it is robust, if that is sooner, if that is this evening (it won’t be)…I won’t give a specific date.

“The advice will be given as soon as we have it ready to go.”