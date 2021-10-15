#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 1,914 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Jane Moore Friday 15 Oct 2021, 2:48 PM
6 minutes ago 3,516 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5575275
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,914 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 413 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,627 new cases of Covid-19, 415 people with the virus in hospital and 70 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,306 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

This includes 26 deaths newly notified in the past week.

In a video released earlier today, Deputy Chief Medical Office Dr. Ronan Glynn that there is an increasing incidence of Covid-19 “across most age groups” and that this is causing “an impact on our hospital system”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He again reiterated previous requests that people who have not been vaccinated or have not had their second dose come forward to be inoculated.

“Unfortunately their choice or their decision not to come forward for a vaccine is having a disproportionate impact on them personally, but it’s also impacting disproportionately on admissions to hospital admissions to intensive care,” Glynn said. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie