Coronavirus: 1,914 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,914 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 413 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,627 new cases of Covid-19, 415 people with the virus in hospital and 70 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,306 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

This includes 26 deaths newly notified in the past week.

In a video released earlier today, Deputy Chief Medical Office Dr. Ronan Glynn that there is an increasing incidence of Covid-19 “across most age groups” and that this is causing “an impact on our hospital system”.

He again reiterated previous requests that people who have not been vaccinated or have not had their second dose come forward to be inoculated.

“Unfortunately their choice or their decision not to come forward for a vaccine is having a disproportionate impact on them personally, but it’s also impacting disproportionately on admissions to hospital admissions to intensive care,” Glynn said.