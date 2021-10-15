#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 15 October 2021
Dr Ronan Glynn: 'People should work from home where possible this autumn and winter'

Despite the Deputy CMO’s comments, the government’s advice that people can gradually return to offices has not changed.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 15 Oct 2021, 2:47 PM
8 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5575842

DEPUTY CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn has asked people to “work from home where possible this autumn and winter” as part of efforts to reduce the circulation of Covid-19 and other respiratory infections. 

In a four-minute video shared on social media, Glynn says that people should “continue to adopt the basic measures” they have become familiar with during the pandemic. 

Echoing comments made yesterday by another NPHET member Professor Philip Nolan, Glynn said today that people should not socialise if they have symptoms. 

“We’re now mixing and interacting with each other on a scale far greater than at any point in the pandemic to date,” Glynn says. 

This gives viruses, and not just Covid, so the influenza virus, the respiratory syncytial virus, opportunities to circulate and to make vulnerable people very unwell.  We can all play our part to prevent that by continuing to adopt the basic measures that we’ve all become so familiar with over the past two years.

So let’s continue to wash our hands regularly. Let’s ensure that we don’t meet up with other people and socialise if we’ve got symptoms. Let’s work from home where possible over this autumn and winter.

Glynn’s comments about working from home this autumn and winter do not reflect the official advice from government, which changed last month to remove the previously long-standing advice to work from home unless necessary to attend in person.

Since 20 September, it has essentially been for businesses and employees to determine whether presence at the workplace is required and to engage in “a staggered and phased return” if presence is required. 

Government sources have said that a change to this advice is unlikely despite the intervention from the Deputy CMO. 

Also in his comments, Glynn said there is an increasing incidence of Covid-19 “across most age groups” and that this is causing “an impact on our hospital system”. 

He again reiterated previous requests that people who have not been vaccinated or have not had their second dose come forward to be inoculated.

“Unfortunately their choice or their decision not to come forward for a vaccine is having a disproportionate impact on them personally, but it’s also impacting disproportionately on admissions to hospital admissions to intensive care,” he said. 

