#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 22 September 2020
Advertisement

The Remote: Bake Off's return, the Irish War of Independence and getting up on Schitt's Creek

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 6,188 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5211911

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to get baked off

Source: Channel 4/YouTube

The world may have changed since it was last on our screens, but what’s more reassuring than a moist sponge and Paul Hollywood’s faded Merseyside lilt?

The Great British Bake Off returns this evening with its producers promising some changes given the “exceptional circumstances”. Oh, and Matt Lucas is joining as a host after the departure of Sandi Toksvig

When’s it on? Tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm (it will be slightly delayed to allow for a speech by Boris Johnson about Covid-19.) 

Something to make you think

Source: TG4/YouTube

Stories of sexual violence against women that occurred during the Irish War of Independence and the subsequent Civil War have remained largely untold. 

Historians and sociologists seek to change that and tell these stories in TG4′s Cogadh ar Mhná

It includes the story of Mary M from Westmeath, who was raped by a band of Republicans and became pregnant as a result. Her hand written pleas to the Archbishop of Dublin begging for help have been uncovered.

When’s it on? Tomorrow 23 September on TG4 at 9.30pm

Something to catch up on

Perhaps the biggest winner from the Emmy awards at the weekend was Schitt’s Creek. The comedy won nine awards, a record for a single season of a comedy series. 

The show features creator and star Daniel Levy along with his son and daughter and veteran comedy actress Catherine O’Hara. There are six seasons of family, fish-out-of-water comedy and they are available on Netflix in Ireland. 

Where to get it? On Netflix

ICYMI

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

RTÉ Investigates last night ran its special report on Whistleblowers in Ireland, with some speaking for the first time about the personal price they have paid to expose secrets which would otherwise have remained hidden. 

How to watch it? Available on the RTÉ Player

Something sporty

As sport continues its tentative return in the Covid-era, The Irish Open golf tournament is going ahead this weekend from Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena.

The tournament can usually draw some big names from the States but that won’t be the case this year due to travel restrictions.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry will be playing though a year after he won the Open Championship, also in Northern Ireland. 

When’s it on? Thursday-Sunday from 1pm on RTÉ 2

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie