The Remote: Bake Off's return, the Irish War of Independence and getting up on Schitt's Creek

Something to get baked off

The world may have changed since it was last on our screens, but what’s more reassuring than a moist sponge and Paul Hollywood’s faded Merseyside lilt?

The Great British Bake Off returns this evening with its producers promising some changes given the “exceptional circumstances”. Oh, and Matt Lucas is joining as a host after the departure of Sandi Toksvig.

When’s it on? Tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm (it will be slightly delayed to allow for a speech by Boris Johnson about Covid-19.)

Something to make you think

Stories of sexual violence against women that occurred during the Irish War of Independence and the subsequent Civil War have remained largely untold.

Historians and sociologists seek to change that and tell these stories in TG4′s Cogadh ar Mhná.

It includes the story of Mary M from Westmeath, who was raped by a band of Republicans and became pregnant as a result. Her hand written pleas to the Archbishop of Dublin begging for help have been uncovered.

When’s it on? Tomorrow 23 September on TG4 at 9.30pm

Something to catch up on

Perhaps the biggest winner from the Emmy awards at the weekend was Schitt’s Creek. The comedy won nine awards, a record for a single season of a comedy series.

The show features creator and star Daniel Levy along with his son and daughter and veteran comedy actress Catherine O’Hara. There are six seasons of family, fish-out-of-water comedy and they are available on Netflix in Ireland.

Where to get it? On Netflix

ICYMI

Tonight #RTEInvestigates hears from whistleblowers, some speaking for the first time about just how big a price they pay in their efforts to expose secrets which would otherwise have remained hidden pic.twitter.com/slxgJG2scC — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) September 21, 2020

RTÉ Investigates last night ran its special report on Whistleblowers in Ireland, with some speaking for the first time about the personal price they have paid to expose secrets which would otherwise have remained hidden.

How to watch it? Available on the RTÉ Player

Something sporty

As sport continues its tentative return in the Covid-era, The Irish Open golf tournament is going ahead this weekend from Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena.

The tournament can usually draw some big names from the States but that won’t be the case this year due to travel restrictions.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry will be playing though a year after he won the Open Championship, also in Northern Ireland.

When’s it on? Thursday-Sunday from 1pm on RTÉ 2