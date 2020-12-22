#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 December 2020
The Remote at Christmas: Bridgerton to get tongues wagging, Mrs Browne's back and some musical delights

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 6:00 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days and this is perhaps especially true this Christmas.  

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something foodie

PastedImage-74815 Source: RTÉ

To get your Christmas taste buds flowing, The Today Show Christmas Food on RTÉ will see Irish chefs Neven Maguire, Rachel Allen and Kevin Dundon making a Christmas feast over three nightly episodes. 

When’s it on? 21,22,23 Dec at 6.30pm on RTÉ One

Something to get you chattering

90312297 Source: Sam Boall/RollingNews.ie

Ivan Yates may have left Newstalk earlier this year and the Tonight Show before that, but he’s not quite retiring yet. 

The former Fine Gael minister is set for a new Friday night entertainment show in the new year and there’s a one-off Christmas show as a kind of pilot. 

The Green Room with Ivan Yates promises to “highlight all the news, issues and fun from the world of sports”. 

When’s it on? 23 Dec at 10pm on Virgin Media One

Something we’ve been waiting for

Source: Netflix/YouTube

George Clooney stars produces, directs and stars in this atmospheric tale about an Arctic scientist who must contact a space station to warn the astronauts about an impending catastrophe. 

Midnight Sky is based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning and also stars David Oyelowo and Felicity Jones. 

When’s it on? On Netflix from 23 December

Something people will be bingeing on

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Another from Netflix that will have people talking this Christmas is Bridgerton, a period drama about Regency London’s competitive marriage market. 

Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls fame is part of an ensemble cast which seeks to twist the usual format with some colour-blind casting. 

“I think you can stretch your imagination to a Black duke,” Coughlan recently told The Guardian.

When’s it on? On Netflix from Christmas Day

Something musical

Source: TG4/YouTube

The Dubliners – The Parting Glass will be aired for the first time this Christmas.  

The band take to the stage in the beautiful surroundings of Dublin’s Christ Church Cathedral to celebrate 50 years of music making. The year is 2012 and the concert marks the start of the Dubliner’s final ever tour and Barney McKenna’s last ever performance before he died shortly afterwards. 

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 9.55pm on TG4

Something to get you baked off

PastedImage-78389 Source: Twitter

It’s not that long since the most recent season of the Great British Bake Off finished up but if you’ve been suffering from withdrawals there is not one but two Christmas specials coming over the next while. 

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 7.40pm and 3 January at 7.45pm, both on Channel 4

Something that comes around every year

PastedImage-40713 Source: Twitter

Love it or hate it, Mrs Brown’s Boys has been the most-watched programme on RTÉ over Christmas for none years in the row. It’s even topped the charts on the BBC over some of those years and Brendan O’Carroll recently signed a deal with the BBC to keep it going until 2026

There are two separate Christmas specials this year.

When’s it on? Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

