The Remote: Late Late Country Special, MANK and John Gilligan's end of the line

Something darn tootin’

Source: Twitter/RTELateLateShow

It comes around every year and has proven year-after-year to be a ratings winner for Ryan Tubridy.

No it’s not the Toy Show, but the Late Late Show Country special. The show has managed to rope in a big name for this year, possibly helped by the fact that remote appearances are now pretty standard. Tubridy confirmed last week that Dolly Parton would be making an appearance after year’s of trying to book the country icon.

Expect plenty of performance but still no whooping an hollering without the audience.

When’s it on? Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One

Something true crime

John Gilligan leaving prison in 2013. Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Virgin Media and Sunday World delve into the history of one of Ireland’s most notorious criminals in a new documentary and asks whether the net is closing further on him. John Gilligan – The End of the Line speaks to Spanish and Irish authorities as part of the programme to air early next week.

When’s it on? Monday 14 December at 9pm on Virgin Media One

Something sporty

Waterford’s Neil Montgomery and Jamie Barron celebrate victory over Kilkenny. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In case you forgot, this Christmas period is going to give us a series of All-Ireland finals and they begin this week. In the senior Camogie Championship, Galway take on Kilkenny on Saturday while in the All-Ireland Hurling Championship Waterford face Limerick on Sunday.

When’s it on? Throw in on Saturday is 7pm and at 3.30pm on Sunday, both on RTÉ 2.

Something to get your teeth into

It’s only idle talk, but given the lack of movies actually released in cinemas this year, there is speculation that Netflix might break the record for the number of nominations by a studio in next year’s Oscars.

If that does happen, MANK is likely to be among the major nominees. The film by David Fincher features Gary Oldman as a veteran screenwriter who is looking to get Citizen Kane made.

The film is written by Fincher’s father and is one for any classic cinema fans.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something familiar

Source: Virgin Media

Gogglebox is back for a festive special of the popular format. Three ‘Irish abroad’ households are being added in to represent the people who can’t get home this Christmas. They’ll all be looking back on some classic Irish Christmas TV moments.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media One