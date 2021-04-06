The Remote: UCD vets, Síle Seoige tackles miscarriage silence and of course Reeling in the Years returns

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something fluffy

Animal Emergency, starts next on Virgin Media One & Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media has a new series set in an UCD’s Veterinary Hospital that’s about the medical care Ireland’s much-loved pets and even wild animals receive.

From Animal Hospital to Pet Rescue to The Supervet, the format for Animal Emergency is pretty similar, but it’s nice to get an Irish perspective.

The first episode features a French bulldog with walking problems who’s getting specialised spinal surgery and a wild seal that requires treatment to save its eye.

When’s it on? On the Virgin Media Player and Sundays on VM One at 8pm

Something 10 years in the making

There’s very little that needs to be said about the new series of Reeling In The Years, as we all now the format by now.

The new decade to be looked back upon features the years 2010-2019. Strap yourselves in.

When’s it on? Sunday at 8.30pm on RTÉ One

Home of the Year

"I know I say the standard is incredible - but this year my breath was taken away" - @ArchitectHugh



Tune in to @RTEOne tonight at 8:30pm as we crown Ireland's #HomeOfTheYear 2021 🏡

There are seven homes up for the coveted Home of the Year award in the series finale of the RTÉ series.

The show takes homes of all shapes and sizes across the country to judge them based on design, style and how well they work for those living there.

The show can make you feel jealous but the budgets are smaller than some other shows of the type, so you may also get inspired too.

When’s it on? Tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One

Something to make you hungry

It’s a testament to the success of First Dates that the maître d from the UK version is somewhat of a celeb in his own right and has a number of spin off shows.

Snackmasters is one such show, with Fred Sirieix setting some of the UK’s top chefs the challenge of perfecting the recipe of some famous snack or fast-foot items.

Season 4 of the programme begins tonight with some Michelin-starred chefs attempting to make a KFC Zinger Burger complete with all the secret sauces. Prepare to be hungry.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9.20pm on Channel 4

Something emotional

A new TG4 documentary explores the grief, hopes, fears, and frustrations of those who have gone through miscarriage.

In hour-long documentary Deireadh Tochta, Síle Seoige sets out to put an end to the culture of silence around this terrible loss that is experienced by so many.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9.30pm