#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Advertisement

The Remote: UCD vets, Síle Seoige tackles miscarriage silence and of course Reeling in the Years returns

Here are some TV highlights to keep an eye out for this week.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 6:30 PM
33 minutes ago 2,859 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5401608

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a a once-off special of a new series to get into.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something fluffy

Virgin Media has a new series set in an UCD’s Veterinary Hospital that’s about the medical care Ireland’s much-loved pets and even wild animals receive.

From Animal Hospital to Pet Rescue to The Supervet, the format for Animal Emergency is pretty similar, but it’s nice to get an Irish perspective.

The first episode features a French bulldog with walking problems who’s getting specialised spinal surgery and a wild seal that requires treatment to save its eye.

When’s it on? On the Virgin Media Player and Sundays on VM One at 8pm 

Something 10 years in the making

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

There’s very little that needs to be said about the new series of Reeling In The Years, as we all now the format by now

The new decade to be looked back upon features the years 2010-2019. Strap yourselves in.  

When’s it on? Sunday at 8.30pm on RTÉ One

Home of the Year

There are seven homes up for the coveted Home of the Year award in the series finale of the RTÉ series.

The show takes homes of all shapes and sizes across the country to judge them based on design, style and how well they work for those living there. 

The show can make you feel jealous but the budgets are smaller than some other shows of the type, so you may also get inspired too.

When’s it on? Tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One

Something to make you hungry

Source: Channel 4/YouTube

It’s a testament to the success of First Dates that the maître d from the UK version is somewhat of a celeb in his own right and has a number of spin off shows. 

Snackmasters is one such show, with Fred Sirieix setting some of the UK’s top chefs the challenge of perfecting the recipe of some famous snack or fast-foot items. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Season 4 of the programme begins tonight with some Michelin-starred chefs attempting to make a KFC Zinger Burger complete with all the secret sauces. Prepare to be hungry. 

When’s it on? Tonight at 9.20pm on Channel 4

Something emotional

Source: TG4/YouTube

A new TG4 documentary explores the grief, hopes, fears, and frustrations of those who have gone through miscarriage.

In hour-long documentary Deireadh Tochta, Síle Seoige sets out to put an end to the culture of silence around this terrible loss that is experienced by so many.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9.30pm 

 

 

 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie