New series of RTÉ's Reeling in the Years to return on 11 April

An RTÉ collage of what to expect.

THE NEW SERIES of RTÉ’s ever-popular Reeling in the Years is set to return on 11 April.

The new decade that’s set to be recapped features the years 2010-2019 and will be broadcast each on Sunday on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

The previous series of the show featured the years 2000-2009 and was broadcast in late 2010.

Repeats have been among the most-watched programmes on the national broadcaster and it was previously voted by readers of the RTÉ guide as the “most popular home-produced TV show ever”.

RTÉ confirmed back in the January that the show would be returning in spring 2021 and has now provided further broadcast details.

Reeling in the Years was first made in 1999 and featured the events of the 1980s. It has since spawned a further four series, with episodes now covering each year from 1962 to 2009.

The first year of the new series will be particularly closely watched as 2010 is likely to feature the EU-IMF bailout of Ireland and a budget that was described by The Journal at the time as the “most austere in Ireland’s history”.

RTÉ says the new series of Reeling in the Years will also feature events “from Katie Taylor to Kodaline and from Mrs Brown’s Boys to the marriage referendum”.

Speaking about the return of the programme, producer John O’Regan said the end of the decade is “a natural time to look back”.

“We made the Nineties series in 2000, the Noughties series in 2010, and now we’re adding another 10 years to the collection. We’re pleased to offer viewers this latest selection of music and moments from RTÉ’s archives, starting Sunday 11 April on RTÉ One,” he said.