THE YOUNG OFFENDERS will return for its fourth season this year – but not to RTÉ.

The Cork-based comedy show from producers Vico Films will return to BBC One on Monday, 10 May.

However, as part of cost-cutting measures, the national broadcaster has deferred airing the new season until 2025.

Back in November RTÉ, which has been in continuous financial and managerial turmoil for some time now, told staff that penny pinching measures would include postponing showing new episodes of the hit show.

The email also said that the production of the third season of The Money List has been deferred to next year.

In-house Sunday evening summer factual programming will also “not be produced in 2024″.

The Young Offenders TV series has consistently garnered high ratings, following the success of the 2016 feature film.

Advertisement

Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back in 2019.

The fourth season has been commissioned for the BBC by Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning, and the Commissioning Editor for the BBC, Ben Caudell.

Creator and showrunner Peter Foott says he’s excited to have the Young Offenders team back together again.

“We’ve been able to change things up a little bit this time around, but the show is still true to its roots,” he said.

“We wanted to give the fans the same mix of funny storylines that are also heartfelt, so it’s very much the same show with all cast returning.

“Everyone involved is delighted with series four, and we can’t wait for people to see it and be back in the world of The Young Offenders.”

The Series Producers for Vico Films are Peter Foott and Cormac Fox, alongside Executive Producers Abby Singer, Lotte Beasley and Michael Doherty.

The Commissioning Editor for RTÉ Comedy, Justin Healy, was also involved.

Jamie Jay Johnson directs the fourth season.