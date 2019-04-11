'Britain is in limbo': Theresa May faces ire of MPs after new Brexit deadline set

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has told the House of Commons that if MPs want to get on with leaving the EU, they “need to start this process soon”, after Brexit was granted a further delay by Europe.

She said she understands the “whole country is frustrated” and she “deeply regrets” that the UK hasn’t been able to ratify a deal to leave the EU on time.

Following a speech in Westminster, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that because May has stuck to her “flawed plan” for so long, it had left “Britain in limbo”.

Late last night, EU leaders agreed to grant an extension giving the UK until 31 October to decide how it will leave the EU.

Britain will be able to leave before Halloween if its parliament manages to finally ratify some form of deal. Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement has already been rejected three times.

Furthermore, the UK could also still crash out on 1 June if it refuses to take part in European Parliament elections on 23 May.

The prime minister said today: “The choices we face are stark and the timetable is clear.”

She said in the Commons that talks with the Labour party to try to reach a way forward is “uncomfortable for many in government and opposition parties”.

She said it was a “unique situation” where a house is deadlocked, and said it is “incumbent on both benches to deliver”.

May also urged MPs to reflect during the Easter recess, so “we can leave the EU with a deal as soon as possible, deliver Brexit and move our country forward”.

Labour’s Corbyn said yesterday’s Article 50 extension was “not just a diplomatic failure” but a failure from May and her government.

“The Prime Minister stuck rigidly to a flawed plan,” he said. “Britain is in limbo.