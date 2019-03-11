This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Theresa May is heading to Strasbourg for last-ditch Brexit talks with Jean-Claude Juncker

Brexit talks between the UK and the EU are still deadlocked just a day before a crucial meaningful vote in the House of Commons.

By Christina Finn Monday 11 Mar 2019, 6:11 PM
16 minutes ago 786 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4535672
Image: Steve Parsons
Image: Steve Parsons

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has confirmed she is travelling to Strasbourg this evening for last-ditch talks with the EU on how to salvage their Brexit deal on the eve of a crucial parliamentary vote.

“The prime minister has just departed for Strasbourg for talks with Jean-Claude Juncker,” her spokesman said.

Earlier today, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said May would be travelling to Strasbourg, “to try and finalise an agreement if possible”. 

Brexit talks between the UK and the EU are still deadlocked just a day before a crucial meaningful vote in the House of Commons.

Yet again, this week will see the spotlight squarely on Westminster with MPs set to determine the course of the UK’s future with a series of crucial votes on Brexit due to take place tomorrow. 

MPs in the House of Commons are due to vote on Tuesday evening for a second time on the EU withdrawal deal May negotiated with Brussels.

British officials earlier warned that her visit would not signal that a deal was done, only that she felt progress could be made by face-to-face talks.

British politicians massively rejected the EU withdrawal deal in January and without guarantees on its most controversial element, the so-called backstop plan for the Northern Ireland border, seem certain to do so again this week.

Coveney said today that negotiations with the UK and the EU are “ongoing” adding that there had been hopes “there would be clarity at this stage”. 

He admitted there are obstacles to a deal, but he said it would be unhelpful to speculate about them. The Tánaiste said the Irish position remains “very clear”, adding that the withdrawal agreement, in terms of text, cannot change.

However, he said Ireland wanted to be helpful in terms of providing clarity around the backstop, reiterating again, that it will only remain in place until a new solution is provided. 

Britain is due to leave the EU on 29 March.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

