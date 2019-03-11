Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker announce joint instrument providing guarantees on the backstop

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gave a late press conference in Strasbourg tonight following further Brexit talks ahead of a planned Westminster vote tomorrow.

Sitting alongside May, Jean Claude Juncker began his comments tonight by highlighting that any deal agreed must preserve peace on the island of Ireland.

He said the two leaders had agreed a joint instrument providing guarantees on the backstop.

He said the backstop was an insurance policy and that if it was ever used it would not be used as a trap.

The mechanism being announced tonight complemented the withdrawal agreement agreed last November without reopening it, he said.

He noted that this was a “second chance” and that there would be no third chance.

He said the Taoiseach was being kept in the loop throughout this latest talks process.

Reading her prepared statement, May said there had been a clear concern in parliament over the backstop.

The backstop could not be a template for a future relationship, she said, and that hadn’t been clear enough to MPs.

The EU, under the new proposals, will not be able to trap the UK in the backstop indefinitely, May said.

If it makes any move to do so, that can be tackled through arbitration, she said.

She said it was the UK’s position that it believed it could withdraw, unilaterally, from the backstop if negotiations on the future relationship broke down.

Earlier this evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar delayed his trip to Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day amid talks of developments in the negotiations.

A special Cabinet meeting to discuss the developments is ongoing tonight.

British Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told MPs in the House of Commons tonight that the UK government has “secured legally binding changes that strengthen and improve the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration”.