This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 3 September 2020
Advertisement

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We had a great life here': Fiancee of Thiago Cortes says the love shown for him has been 'amazing'

Teresa Dantas has been speaking about Thiago’s tragic death.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 12:24 PM
59 minutes ago 7,887 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5194411
Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes died following a hit-and-run in Dublin.
Image: Facebook
Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes died following a hit-and-run in Dublin.
Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes died following a hit-and-run in Dublin.
Image: Facebook

THE FIANCEE OF Thiago Cortes has said it has been “amazing to see how much love” there has been for him following his tragic death.

Teresa Dantas was speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne this morning and spoke about her worry when he did not come home and then of getting to see him in hospital.

Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes was killed following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on Monday, with friends and colleagues gathering in the capital yesterday to remember him. 

Teresa said Thiago did not answer her calls on Monday night but that she assumed his battery may have been low until the news of an incident began to filter out. 

“At around 12 on Monday night in a Whatsapp group people texted saying that a Deliveroo rider was in an accident, and that we should call our friend to try to figure out who it was.

It was at that moment I felt it might be him because he wasn’t texting me for over an hour at that time. And I tried to call him several times with no answer until finally one of the guards that was at the scene answered his phone and told me to go there.

Teresa says she is relieved she was able to see him before he died but that it was clear when she arrived at the hospital that the situation was very serious. 


Source: RTÉ Radio 1/SoundCloud

She added that the affection for him has been clear in the past number of days. 

It was amazing to see how many people were there. A lot of people didn’t know him and they were all touched. It could have happened to any of them, or any of us. 

“I was really, really happy to see the amount of love and support yesterday and since the accident. I have been receiving support from the Brazilian community and from Irish people. And it’s been amazing to see how much love is around. ”

Teresa went on to detail that the couple had been together for six years and that he proposed in March on her birthday. She says it was Thiago who really wanted to come to Ireland and that she has no regrets. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“He wanted to come here to get a better life and we were getting that, we had a great life here,” she said.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to Monday’s incident to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie