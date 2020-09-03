'We had a great life here': Fiancee of Thiago Cortes says the love shown for him has been 'amazing'

THE FIANCEE OF Thiago Cortes has said it has been “amazing to see how much love” there has been for him following his tragic death.

Teresa Dantas was speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne this morning and spoke about her worry when he did not come home and then of getting to see him in hospital.

Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes was killed following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on Monday, with friends and colleagues gathering in the capital yesterday to remember him.

Teresa said Thiago did not answer her calls on Monday night but that she assumed his battery may have been low until the news of an incident began to filter out.

“At around 12 on Monday night in a Whatsapp group people texted saying that a Deliveroo rider was in an accident, and that we should call our friend to try to figure out who it was.

It was at that moment I felt it might be him because he wasn’t texting me for over an hour at that time. And I tried to call him several times with no answer until finally one of the guards that was at the scene answered his phone and told me to go there.

Teresa says she is relieved she was able to see him before he died but that it was clear when she arrived at the hospital that the situation was very serious.

Source: RTÉ Radio 1/SoundCloud

She added that the affection for him has been clear in the past number of days.

It was amazing to see how many people were there. A lot of people didn’t know him and they were all touched. It could have happened to any of them, or any of us.

“I was really, really happy to see the amount of love and support yesterday and since the accident. I have been receiving support from the Brazilian community and from Irish people. And it’s been amazing to see how much love is around. ”

Teresa went on to detail that the couple had been together for six years and that he proposed in March on her birthday. She says it was Thiago who really wanted to come to Ireland and that she has no regrets.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“He wanted to come here to get a better life and we were getting that, we had a great life here,” she said.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to Monday’s incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station.